CBC agrees to $20K for economic development

BEEVILLE – College trustees stopped short of giving everything asked for to the newly formed economic development cooperation offering $20,000 to its support.
“Having the voice at the table for the college, I think is very important,” said Dr. Carry DeAtley, interim president of Coastal Bend College.
“I am a very big believer in economic development.
“And, I believe, the college could be a driver in that. And I think that being more proactive with that can be beneficial to the college.”
“As you know, that’s a faculty’s salary, which at this time, I feel like we have the amount of faculty that we need.
“This is an investment.
“If we have a good company come in and employs another 250 people, then I’m going to get a return on investment of maybe even doubling or tripling it to where I’m looking at not just one faculty member, but maybe a couple of positions we can fund.”
Concerns were raised from both Trustees Martha Warner and Taylor Tomlin, who asked that the amount be reduced from the requested $30,000 a year for three years to $10,000.
“What if we gave them $10,000 for two years,” Warner said. “I just don’t want to spend $30,000 that we can be using for student services or to hire a part-time advisor. We need advisors real badly.
“I just think it’s a lot of money. I like the idea. I think it’s wonderful. And they have already done a lot of work.”
“I think we’re giving $20,000 away we could use for students, but I hope you’re right and it does benefit (all of us).”
Board Chairman Carroll Lohse, who along with Trustees Jeff Massengill, Victor Gomez and Dela Castilla voted in favor of the donation, voiced his support for the majority’s approval of a $20,000 donation. Absent that from the Thursday evening, Aug. 15, meeting was Trustee Trace Morrill.
“I was a little concerned in relation to the amount of money the county and city take in compared to us, that we were maybe a little high,” Lohse said. “And when I hear the discussion of lower numbers, I think that the difference between the $10,000 and the $30,000 — $20,000 hits right in there as a good average. I can support that. I would vote against $10,000.
“I am concerned of too low a number making too big a hit on the Bee Area Partnership and its ability to do what it needs to do.”
It was also noted the school districts were not being asked to contributed to the partnership. But while representatives from the school districts will be present at the meetings, they will not be participating.
Tomlin said that the college’s participation is crucial to this partnership — whether they donate $10,000 or nothing.
“We are not going to lose a seat at the table because they need us,” Tomlin reminded.
“I think it’s an investment,’ Massengill countered. “Since it’s down to one year, I have less of a problem with it being $20,000 than I would otherwise have had.
“I think that they would lean on us to get their budget and get their consultant hired.
“And I think that if we can help to make that happen, I think it’s a worthwhile investment, at least for the first year and see what we get.”
Part of the plan this year is to hire someone to lead this partnership and bring in the businesses that will help the county grow. And those with experience don’t come cheap.
“We’ve got to have somebody who’s going to have a lot of experience with economic development,” Gomez reminded those present.
Both the city and county have already contributed to this cause offering what they could to fund the P3’s budget.
“This has been roughly an 18-month process that originated by the community’s frustration with our inability to come together and have economic development not only for our city but our county,” said Brian Schneider, president - South Texas Region of Spirit of Texas Bank and P3 board member.
“We decided to start from scratch. And we pulled together a group of 16 citizens
“The college was very much involved in the development of this along with the county and the city and a large number of private citizens as well.
“The result of that long journey, all the meetings and the discussion of this versus that. And it finally was recommended by that committee that we pull everybody together. And we have what’s called P3.
“It’s a private entity funded by various organizations, and its sole responsibility is to represent economic development.
“And it’s not representing one group. It’s representing us all.”
The board is comprised of representatives from the county, city, college and Bee Development Authority.
On the private side, members include the Bethune company, Christus Spohn Hospital, Dan. A. Hughes Companies, Bee County Chamber of Commerce and Spirit of Texas Bank.
The private companies are being asked for $25,000.
“The city is contributing $75,000 a year,” Schneider said. “The county is contributing $50,000 plus a place we are going to reside. That is a meaningful contribution from the county. What we are asking for from the college is $30,000 a year.”
The BDA is being asked for $15,000 plus the money they have already contributed in these early stages.
In order to find a qualified economic development director, County Judge Stephanie Moreno said, the partnership needs to pay a salary high enough to attract talent.
“And so we’re leaning on y’all for the $30,000 but, ultimately, it’s a partnership with Coastal Bend College,” she said. “We just really want the partnership with Coastal Bend College. We want you guys to have a seat on the board of directors.”
“For the first time in a very long time, we’re looking for a seasoned professional that’s dedicated only to economic development,” Schneider said.
Taylor, echoing sentiments shared by Warner, said, “This is a great proposal, but I just don’t see the cost benefit. We were in the business of education not in the business of economic development.
“I really think it’s more of a (Coastal Bend College) Foundation thing, than the college itself.”
Moreno said, “We want you guys to be investors and not just a silent partner.”
