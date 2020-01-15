CBC Dental Hygiene Department to host Free Sealant Day on Feb. 29

BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend College Dental Hygiene program is conducting a free sealant day in honor of National Children’s Health Month.
Sealant Day will provide youth ages 6-17 with free sealants and dental exams. In addition, adults also will have the opportunity to participate in a free dental examination by CBC’s Dental Hygiene students and faculty.
Members of the community and surrounding areas are encouraged to participate in this free annual event. Sealant Day will take place Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The free event will take place inside of the James R. Dougherty Jr. Dental Technology Building at CBC Beeville’s Dental Hygiene Clinic, which is located at 3800 Charco Road.
A sign-in sheet will be provided the day of the even to ensure that all patients have an opportunity to be seen; no appointments will be accepted. All youths must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive services from the CBC Dental Hygiene Department.
Youths who require sealants, a preventative measure that acts as a barrier between the tooth and cavities, will receive them during their examination. The dental examinations that will be provided by CBC Dental Hygiene students will include: a review of the patient’s oral health history, a physical examination of the patient’s mouth and a referral for dental treatment, if necessary.
Individuals who will not be able to attend this free event are encouraged to schedule an appointment with the CBC Dental Hygiene program. The program operates a clinic that conducts teeth cleanings for the general public on:
• Monday and Wednesday: 8:15 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.
• Tuesday and Thursday: 8:15 a.m.
Fees for CBC’s Dental Hygiene Clinic are: free for senior citizens (65 and older), military (active, veteran, or retired) and CBC faculty and staff; $5 for CBC students with a valid student ID; and $15 for the general public. Additionally, multiple appointments, X-rays and sealants are available at no additional charge to patients after the first initial visit. There is a $5 charge for copies of X-rays.
For more information about Sealant Day, contact CBC’s Dental Hygiene Clinic at 361-354-2555.