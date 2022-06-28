A lifetime of dedication for two brothers came to a head at Coastal Bend College on June 4. Luis Alaniz and Joe Henry Alaniz had the automotive technology building dedicated in their names. The building will now be called the Luis P. & Joe Henry Alaniz Automotive Technology Building. Luis and Joe Henry own and operate Aztec Chevrolet and Alaniz and Perez Garage.
Dr. Justin Hoggard, the president of Coastal Bend College, opened the dedication ceremony by lauding the work the two brothers and their family have done in the community.
“We are really fortunate to have ... a family that has been around in this community, serving the community, helping the people,” said Hoggard.
Hoggard recalls how the Alaniz family were always present, giving and kind.
“This is how I know them,” said Hoggard. “It seems like they are always there to help.”
Luis and Joe Henry both grew up with high expectations from their family. According to Monica Carrillo, the daughter of Luis and Olga Alaniz, these expectations included learning to write in cursive, learning multiplication before even starting school and working at their garage everyday after school.
“It was just expected, as was having two of the brothers stay in Beeville to work the garage,” said Carrillo. “That was a choice Joe Henry and my dad made, to stay and work. Together, these two brothers grew and expanded their businesses from one to several. I was lucky enough to witness this dynamic duo work together, making decisions that they felt was best for the business, even if my grandpa did not agree.”
Carrillo lauded her father’s work ethic and support, recalling how he did everything he could to give them a good education.
Carrillo also spoke of how well Joe Henry and Luis worked together in their garage and dealership. She thanked the Coastal Bend College board for honoring her father, uncle and family.
Linda Vasquez, the daughter of Joe Henry and Elsa Alaniz, also spoke highly of her father and uncle’s work ethic.
“Monica used some of the same words I would use to describe my dad,” said Vasquez. “I would describe him as devout, hard working, humble, dependable and a loving family man.”
Vasquez said her father enjoys growing gardens and, in the past, he loved caring for animals.
Joe Henry and Luis took to the stage with their brothers Moses Alaniz and Cruz Alaniz Jr.
Moses congratulated his brothers for their accomplishments. He also thanked Coastal Bend College for honoring his brothers and their family. The four brothers and their grandchildren gathered $120,000 to be used for scholarships.
Joe Henry and Luis’ children were all proud of what their fathers and uncles managed to accomplish through their lives.
“Hopefully we will be just as adventurous and we can keep the business going for as long as we can,” said Jodie Alaniz, one of Joe Henry’s sons. “Hopefully our heirs will follow through with this also.”
