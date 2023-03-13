Amanda Ramirez has come full circle.
As the newly minted director of marketing and public relations for Coastal Bend College, Ramirez – whose journey began here in Beeville, and even in the halls of CBC – is determined to share the incredible story of the college and its students with the world.
“I graduated from Coastal Bend College in 2003,” Ramirez said. “At the time I was a student worker, one of my first real jobs was working for this department … I got my first byline for the Bee-Pic while I was there, which was such an achievement for me, I was so proud of that.”
Her love of writing has curious intersections with the city’s local newspaper – her grandmother used to be a contributing columnist, Ramirez said, and it sparked in her a love of writing since childhood.
“Growing up, seeing that, wow…that was something, I loved writing at an early age and so I was interested in media relations,” Ramirez said. “Once I came to CBC I got involved in our media program and at one point I was editor of our student newsletter. It feels like it’s full circle for me in certain ways. I graduated from A&M Corpus … coming back to Beeville, it’s (like a) return to roots.”
Ramirez was born in Beeville, and worked for Texas A&M in Corpus Christi for a time, before
branching out into other fields – yet opportunity allowed her to be drawn back into the world of media and communication…and back to Beeville.
“Ultimately this was what I always wanted, to be back here,” she said.
Now Ramirez hopes to put her work and passion towards sharing the story of CBC with everyone.
“We’re really trying to personalize, we want to represent the student story. We’re trying to do more student interviews … who is going to sell us better than the students?” Ramirez said. “We’re trying to get their names and faces out there so that (people) can get the feel for what Coastal Bend College is all about. We truly are student focused … we have all these opportunities and I want to get that message out.”
In a world of ever-expanding choice when it comes to education, especially higher education, Ramirez believes that CBC truly offers a wealth of options for any career path.
“The value of Coastal Bend College is that it really has something for everyone,” she said. “Depending on what your goals are, we have multiple opportunities to get you there. There’s so many different ways. You have scholarship opportunities, our workforce is fantastic, we have cybersecurity programs coming up, CDL licenses, we have four locations … we have distance learning options, online options, there’s the cost savings but ultimately you are at an institution that is truly invested in its students.”
This all comes at a time when CBC’s story seems to have taken a decidedly positive turn, and the college is excelling in numerous ways.
“It’s a great story to tell. There has been a bit of a culture shift, but in a really positive way,” Ramirez said. “We really have a fantastic president, fantastic leadership and it shows. (CBC) is making national records.”
When not working, Ramirez has plenty to keep her busy.
“I am proud to say that I have a 13-month-old baby,” Ramirez said. “She is the light of my life, she is everything, which made last year kind of crazy for me … good things happen all at once.”