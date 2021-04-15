Repairs soon will be underway on Coastal Bend College’s Kingsville campus.
The college’s board of trustees, at its March 30 meeting, voted to authorize staff to advertise for sealed proposals to reroof and repair buildings at the campus located in Kleberg County. College spokesman Bernard Saenz said after the meeting that board members also approved the selection criteria for the contractors.
Also related to the project, Saenz said the board adopted the prevailing wage rate scale for Kleberg County. According to documents reviewed by the board during the meeting, the hourly minimum wage for building trades’ workers on contracts awarded after Jan. 1, 2015, in Kleberg County is $10.95 per hour. For roofers specifically, the minimum wage is $13.64 per hour, with $1.80 in fringe benefits.