CBC president meets with RN, VN students

Coastal Bend College President Justin Hoggard and Provost Patricia Rehak spent several hours last week meeting with students from the college’s registered nurse (RN) and vocational nurse (VN) programs in response to claims made by several students in an article that appeared in the April 1 edition of the Bee-Picayune.
Hoggard said in a prepared statement that was emailed to the Bee-Picayune March 26 that he would convene an open forum that would allow the students to air their grievances.
On March 29, Hoggard and Rehak, with the college’s attorney on hand, met with the VN students in the Beeville campus’ 2021 spring cohort as a group before it was ultimately decided to meet with each student individually.
Hoggard handled half of those meetings, while Rehak led the other half, which included a myriad of questions about the nursing program itself as well as questions about alleged issues that were shared with the Bee-Picayune.
Atif Khan, the 35-year-old Dallas native who was one of the first students to come to the Bee-Picayune with claims of issues, said he felt like the meetings were helpful.
He said he met with Hoggard for nearly two hours to discuss several of the problems.
The next day, Hoggard and Rehak met with students from the college’s RN program.
Ashley Kaufman, the 33-year-old who came forward about issues in the RN program, deemed the meetings productive.
“They want to fix things,” she said in a text message just hours after the meetings.
She added, “They seem to care about our concerns, and I’m very grateful for that.”
In his prepared statement released March 26, Hoggard said the college “has addressed, and is continuing to address, issues students have raised since I became president of CBC in November 2019.”
He also said the college is “in the process of engaging an independent, third-party review of CBC’s nursing programs to ensure alignment with industry-standard best practices in curriculum, instruction and student preparedness for state-mandated exams.”
In a telephone interview shortly after the meetings with the RN students concluded, the president said the college is still sorting through the responses from the students and that he plans to use them as a guide to help with his commitment to resolving any issues with the program.
