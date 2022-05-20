The Coastal Bend College dental hygiene program received a $25,000 endowment from Carus Dental on April 26. Tasha Bates, a Carus Dental representative, presented the check to CBC President Justin Hoggard and CBC dental hygiene Director Lynn Southerland on behalf of the American Dental Partners Foundation.
The American Dental Partners Foundation and Carus Dental first partnered with the CBC dental hygiene program in October 2020, providing a second-year dental hygiene student with a $500 scholarship.
“I would like to thank Carus Dental for the very generous gift with the creation of a $25,000 endowed scholarship. This is an indication of the quality the CBC dental hygiene program,” said Hoggard. “Director Southerland and I are both pleased and honored to receive this gift and we will work diligently to continue to be a leader in this area. Great director, great staff, great students. As we know, Success Happens Here!”
“I value the relationship Director Southerland and I have held over the years. She truly cares for her students and it shows,” Bates said. “We’re thankful to the American Dental Partners Foundation for allowing us the opportunity to have a positive influence on the future of your students, the program, as well as the dental profession.”
Submitted by Coastal Bend College