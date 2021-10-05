CBC’s move to Division I approved

Coastal Bend College’s baseball program will make the move to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I level in the spring.
The college’s board of trustees approved a measure at its last regular meeting to move the program to Division I, and that plan was fast-tracked by both the NJCAA and the presidents of the association’s Region XIV.
The NJCAA immediately approved the request from the college to move up, pending a vote from the presidents of the CBC’s region.
The presidents of the schools in the region, at their regular meeting Sept. 21, approved the move by a 10-0 vote with one president abstaining from the vote.
The athletic directors approved the move 11-0 in their vote Sept. 20, which sent the vote to the presidents for final approval.
The athletic directors and presidents also approved Tyler’s move up to the Division I level.
The approval of the moves of CBC and Tyler brings the total number of baseball teams in Region XIV to 13. The other 11 schools are Alvin, Angelina, Blinn, Bossier Parish, Galveston, Navarro, Northeast Texas, Panola, Paris, San Jacinto and Wharton County.
Laredo is also still officially a member of Region XIV; however, it did not sponsor baseball in 2020 and will not sponsor the sport in 2021 amidst COVID-19 concerns.
Coastal Bend Athletic Director Paul Cantrell said the region’s coaches were close to completing a schedule that included CBC and Tyler.
He said that schedule would be sent to the school athletic directors and presidents for final approval as early as Sept. 27.
The move to Division I will allow the Coastal Bend to offer athletic scholarships to players it signs to play in the program.
The tentative plan, Cantrell said, is for the baseball program to have access to a pool of $8,400 in scholarship dollars. Cougar coach Brian Bauerle would have final say on how that money is divided among the players he signs to letters of intent.
Division I programs are permitted to offer up to 24 full athletic scholarships in the sport of baseball. According to the NJCAA website, “colleges may grant full athletic scholarships (tuition, books, fees, room and board), up to $250 in course required supplies and transportation costs one time per academic year to and from the college by direct route.”
Previously, as a Division III program, the college was not permitted to offer athletic scholarships.
Cantrell said the move to Division I was necessary because of Tyler’s intention to move, which would have left Coastal Bend as the lone Division III program in Region XIV.
“It was a confluence of events,” Cantrell said earlier this month after the college’s board of trustees approved the move to Division I. “Primarily it was Tyler (Junior College) making the decision to go to Division I. That essentially eliminated Region XIV Division III baseball as we know it.”
The college could have stayed at the Division III level; however, it would have been required by NJCAA rules to have at least a .500 record in order to be eligible for the postseason district tournament.
In each of the last two seasons – which included a regular-season region title in 2019 and a district championship in 2020 – the Cougars had sub-.500 records at the close of regular season play.
“We’re going to have more kids wanting to come to Coastal Bend College because we’re Division I baseball,” Cantrell added.
