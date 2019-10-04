CBC search for president narrows to 4

BEEVILLE – College trustees have narrowed the list to four candidates for the position of president.
Interviewing began last month as Coastal Bend College trustees sifted through a list of 60 candidates narrowing it to 11.
Those were brought in, or talked to over the internet, to narrow that list to the final four this week.
“I thought there were quite a few good candidates in the whole field,” said Carroll Lohse, board chairman. “When we narrowed that list down, we knew we had some thinking to do.
“It was an even closer race when we narrowed it down to four.”
That list is filled with applicants of varied experience.
“We have one candidate who is the current president of a college, although a smaller one than ours,” he said. “We have a couple with experience as vice president, but they are at bigger schools and probably have the same amount of responsibility as our president.
“We have some very solid candidates.”
Unlike the last presidential search, trustees this time released the names of the four finalist in part because they would be touring the facilities as part of their interviews.
“We are also trying to be as transparent as we can,” he said.
Below are the finalists released during Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Dunnivant
“My life and professional experiences have prepared me to work in a collaborative capacity, enabling others of diverse talents to harness and direct their motivations toward a common goal,” Dr. Stephen Dunnivant wrote in his application to trustees. “I am particularly skilled in working with business and industry to foster partnerships and align programs to drive economic development.
“I have personally served as a leader on multiple college strategic planning groups and committees targeting these outcomes.
“I firmly believe that people are loyal to culture, not strategy. Creating and sustaining a college culture grounded in student success aligned with economic prosperity demands refined leadership.
“At Tallahassee Community College, I inherited disjointed academic departments and programs in decline for the last decade and have now turned the tide to increasing enrollment (6%) and student success (>70%). My philosophy of enabling and empowering faculty within a fiscal stewardship model combined with a focus on student support and success is changing the culture of our departments.”
Dunnivant has more than 25 years of experience in higher education and regional economic development leadership. Currently, Dunnivant serves as the dean of Business, Industry, and Technology at Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Florida. Dunnivant previously served as dean of the Advanced Technology Center and Academic Chair at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida.
He earned a Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction at the University of West Florida in Pensacola, Florida, a Master of Arts in Education and Human Development from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Social Science from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida and an Associate of Arts in College Studies from Gulf Coast Community College in Panama City, Florida.
Hoggard
“Over the course of my nearly 20-year career in higher education, primarily in rural areas, my emphasis has been on the people in the organization and the primary constituents of our business; the students,” Dr. Justin Hoggard wrote in his application to trustees. “I have adopted the stewardship model of leadership when addressing my responsibilities and leading the faculty and staff to accomplish our common goals.
“Treating employees as colleagues who are ‘valuable people with skills rather than people with valuable skills’ is a mantra in which I absolutely believe and attempt to keep at the center of my decision making.”
Hoggard is the current chief academic officer and dean of Instruction at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Hoggard has held teaching and numerous administrative roles at Three Rivers College over his nearly 20-year career serving higher learning institutions primarily in rural areas.
Hoggard is responsible for academic programming and workforce development at the Poplar Bluff campus as well as at Three Rivers College’s locations in Sikeston, Kennett, and Dexter, Missouri.
Hoggard holds a Bachelor of Science in Social Science education, a Master of Arts in history, a Specialist in Community College Teaching from Arkansas State University and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from William Woods University. Hoggard has recently been accepted as a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission.
“My core values were instilled at an early age and have been reinforced throughout my experiences,” Hoggard said. “Honesty, integrity, respect, loyalty and accountability are central to all my actions. In addition, I believe shared governance and transparency, in all endeavors, reduces speculation by peers while also eliminating an undercurrent of mistrust.
“I also believe that shared governance means shared responsibility and accountability.
“Always keeping these values central and operating within the context of their meaning, I will act responsibly and in a way that is beneficial to all involved.”
Riza
“During my time (at Clarendon College), we have made student success our main focus,” Dr. Robert Riza wrote in his application to trustees. “The results of our hard work are indicated through data from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, indicating Clarendon College is a leader in the state in graduation rates, transfer graduation rates, dual credit success and growth in the past five years.
“A community college cannot exist as an island within the community it serves. We must be involved within the community as leaders and as ambassadors of the college. We must seek out and build relationships that benefit not only the college but also the entire community.”
Riza is currently in his sixth year as president of Clarendon College in Clarendon. Riza has served more than 20 years in community college administration, and he began his career as director of student life and athletic director at Hill College in Hillsboro.
He then moved to Tuscon, Arizona to take the role of executive director of athletics at Pima Community College where he finished as the associate vice chancellor of student affairs before returning to Hill College.
Before becoming president of Clarendon College, Riza’s final position at Hill College was as vice president of student affairs and campus administrator of the Johnson County Campus.
“As a new leader, one must spend time getting to know not only their staffs, but also the communities,” he said. “It is important to not only tell them about the college but to also ask them how the college can best serve their needs or what the college can improve upon.
“This can be an eye-opening experience, and you must be prepared to hear the answers and look for solutions both internally and externally.”
Riza holds a Doctor of Education in Curriculum, Supervision and Instruction from Texas A&M University in Commerce, a Masters of Science in Secondary and Higher Education from Texas A&M University in Commerce, Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sports Studies from Texas Wesleyan University and an Associate of Arts from Weatherford College.
Van Den Hende
“This president position is an extraordinary opportunity because, like Coastal Bend College, I am passionately committed to student success and completion through high quality academic and industry-specific technical programing linked to business and industry needs,” Dr. Mark Van Den Hende wrote in his application to trustees.
“The overall mission of comprehensive community colleges, like Coastal Bend, is to capitalize on existing strengths and traditions that attract a strong student body.
“As president, I will work hard to continue to encourage increased collaboration and communication as an advocate for programs that positively position student graduates throughout the state and global markets.”
Van Den Hende is a senior executive and community college leader with more than 20 years of success spanning teaching and learning.
Van Den Hende has extensive experience in collaborative leadership for educational organizations with accreditation, strategic partnerships, faculty and staff support, program development, and international relations.
Van Den Hende has held vice president positions abroad at Bermuda College (a British Overseas Territory) and in the USA at South Georgia State College.
Van Den Hende has also held dean level positions in the South Puget Sound Community College, Cascadia College and Columbia Basin College.
Van Den Hende has developed high school programs at three colleges and has taught teacher training courses at the college, university and graduate levels.
“For students to prepare academically for their degree, transfer and/or employment, they must have access to academic programs and high tech training that incorporates current industry-specific technology and standards of operation,” Van Den Dende said. “This is vital, not only for student success, but for business and community economic vitality as well.
“As president, I will continue to remove barriers and create frictionless connections, so students of all types may achieve their potential empowered by state-of-the-art programing and individualized student services within the tenets of the Coastal Bend College’s open door mission.”
Van Den Hende began his career at Ventura College earning an Associate of Sciences in Journalism, a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education/U.S. History from Western Washington University, a Master in Education in Student Personnel Administration in Higher Education from Western Washington University, and a Doctorate in Higher Education Leadership from Washington State University.
Trustees will begin their interviews of the finalist this week and continue into next week.
Lohse said trustees will make their decision sometime following those interviews.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.