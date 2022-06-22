Coastal Bend College (CBC) is seeking entries for the 2023 CBC Wildlife Calendar.
Each year, the college produces a wildlife calendar free of charge for members of the community and surrounding areas.
The calendar features the work of South Texas photographers and more than 3,000 are distributed to local businesses and individuals throughout the United States and all over the world.
Photographers maintain all rights to photos submitted. By submitting photos, the photographer allows Coastal Bend College to use the photos in the promoting of calendars. CBC will not sell any of the photos submitted.
The college’s wildlife calendar showcases the Coastal Bend region’s native birds, flowers, insects, vegetation and wildlife.
Entries can be submitted via CD/DVD or USB flash drive. The deadline for submitting photographs is by 5 p.m., Aug. 12.
All photos must be submitted along with the 2023 CBC Wildlife Calendar Submission Form, which is available for download at www.coastalbend.edu/wildlife.
Submissions will not be returned and photos may not be emailed as attachments.
Photo submissions may include flowers, insects, birds, reptiles and animals that are native to the area, as well as photos that highlight regional landscape, vegetation and character.
Submitted photographs should be bright, exceptionally sharp with a prominent subject in the photo, and taken with high quality camera settings suitable for printing at an 8 x 10 inch size. Prints and slides are not acceptable submissions.
A three-person panel of local wildlife experts will select the photographs to be included in the 2023 calendar, which will be ready for distribution in time for the turn of the year.
For more information on the 2023 CBC Wildlife Calendar, contact CBC Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Bernie Saenz at 361 354-2258 or via email at bsaenz@coastalbend.edu.
Information submitted by Amanda L. Ramirez, Communications Specialist, CBC