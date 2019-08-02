CBC signs articulation agreement with South Texas College

BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College has signed its sixth articulation agreement with another college, and second within only a couple of weeks, giving students more options to earn their bachelor’s degrees.
On Monday, July 22, Dr. Carry DeAtley, interim president at Coastal Bend College, signed this articulation agreement with South Texas College ensuring that the courses taken here would transfer to the college with campuses near the Texas/ Mexico boarder.
“These are exciting times for our students,” DeAtley said during the morning ceremony. “We’re easing that transition from high school to postsecondary or K through 12 into college, and then on the other side of that, with our four-year institutions and the things we can do to make that transition easier.”
Earlier this month, the college signed a similar agreement with Stark College and Seminary with campuses in Corpus Christi, McAllen and Victoria.
DeAtley said agreements like these ensure students do not take courses that aren’t needed for bachelor degrees.
“We look to increase these opportunities for our students so that every credit that they’re taking counts towards that four-year degree.”
South Texas College is only one of three community colleges approved by the state Higher Education Coordinating Board to offer bachelor’s degrees.
“(The state board) really didn’t see a role for community colleges for a bachelor’s degree,” said Anahid Petrosian, assistant vice president of academic advancement. South Texas College, though, changed their mind and is now expanding its offering beyond their current bachelor degree offerings.
As a community college, Petrosian said they have seen the difficulty students have in transferring to four-year colleges.
“So for us, it was a very personal issue,” she said.
This agreement Monday, she said, ensures an easier transition for CBC students into South Texas College’s applied technology and science programs.
“Not only are we helping our own students with this transition, now we are able to go out and help our neighboring friends in our community colleges to offer the same opportunity for their students,” Petrosian said.
For Zachary Suarez, dean of enrollment management and student success at CBC, this agreement was a bit more important.
“For me specifically, this is a very, very important articulation agreement that I hold dear to my heart as a South Texas College alumnus,” he said.
Suarez earned his associate’s degree from that college in business administration.
“I was able to experience firsthand how important these articulation agreements are,” he said. “The opportunities that students get within the South Texas region and Coastal Bend region are a result of these these articulation agreements and us having these understandings and being aware that our students are going to transfer their credits and that those credits are going to count towards their degrees.”
Amador Ramirez, director of IT services at CBC, summarized the signing of this agreement at the start of this event by saying,
“Keeping students’ success in sight requires collaborative partnerships that expand the scholastic opportunities that are available for our CBC students.
“This articulation agreement commits us to work together towards our shared goals in the pursuit of personal enrichment and academic triumphs for students within the South Texas region.
“The benefit of this agreement is to provide a smooth transition for CBC students who wish to continue their education and Bachelor of Organizational Leadership, Bachelor of Technological Management, Bachelor of Medical and Health Science Management or a Bachelor of Computer and Information Technologies from South Texas.”
