Coastal Bend College will be starting a new program for those who wish to continue learning all throughout their life.
The Lifelong Learning Academy will launch in the fall. This new initiative will be available to adults aged 50 and older and will be offered at all four Coastal Bend College locations in Beeville, Alice, Kingsville and Pleasanton.
“The Lifelong Learning Academy will be a member driven organization for adults that provides classes and social activities for personal and intellectual growth,” said Braden Becknell, the director of Workforce Development and Continuing Education.
According to Becknell, these classes will cover a wide range of topics, including healthcare, education, public safety, home upgrades, hobbies, personal growth, business, arts and entertainment.
There are plans to have many different styles of classes ranging from lectures to pop-up museums and hands on experiences.
“We’ve known from previous institutions all over the country that there are some sorts of community engagement where they get adults that may or may not have a college degree to come to campus for different education opportunities,” said Becknell.
Upon seeing that the COVID-19 pandemic kept people isolated, Becknell and Coastal Bend College saw a need to bring people back together to form more friendships and relationships while learning along the way.
Once the Coastal Bend College board of directors makes a decision on registration and membership fees, Coastal Bend College will put out a registration form.
While no concrete date has been set, Becknell expects the registration form to go live in August.
Coastal Bend College is also seeking volunteers to teach classes at the Lifelong Learning Academy. Volunteers do not need to be from any of the four college towns and can travel to any of the four locations to teach.
Those who are interested in volunteering to teach a class should send an email to bbecknell@coastalbend.edu. They should include what they would like to teach and when they would like to teach it. Becknell will work with volunteers to get them on the schedule.
Becknell is also working to recruit local businesses and organizations to sponsor a class as part of the Lifelong Learning Academy.
By participating in the Lifelong Learning Academy, Becknell has said the college will be able to let community members know more about the different organizations and businesses in town. Businesses can also have their logos included on the Lifelong Learning web page. Business names will also be included in press releases promoting the event.
Becknell and Coastal Bend College are excited to bring this program to all four of its locations in the fall.
