Coastal Bend Community Foundation (CBCF) announces its 2021 annual grants online application are now available.
Coastal Bend nonprofit grant writers can apply by visiting the Foundation’s website at www.cbcfoundation.org and selecting “Grant Application” from the “Grants” dropdown menu. Online applications will be accepted until June 15.
This year the Annual Grants program will be awarding up to $350,000 for services supporting general operations of nonprofits in the Foundation’s seven-county service area of Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio. Grants made to or for the benefit of a tax-supported college or University are to be solely used for direct student support, including student Emergency Funds and Student Food Pantries.
Applications from other food pantries will not be accepted during the 2021 Annual Grants process due to the awarding of a $200,000 Food Pantry Special Grant in March to the Coastal Bend Food Bank and the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent benefiting 84 food pantries in the Foundation’s service area.
For more information about Annual Grants, visit the website or call Lari Young, Grants Director at 361-882-9745.