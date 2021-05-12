The air above downtown Beeville will be filled with live music and the aroma of steak and fajitas May 15, during the celebration of Armed Forces Day. The event is being presented by Music Bros and Beeville Main Street.
Michelle Clark Trevino, Main Street’s director, said the free event offers fun for the whole family.
“Oh, it’s definitely family friendly,” she said. “We keep it clean.”
The festivities start with a parade beginning at 10:30 a.m.
“We’re still taking businesses, organizations and individuals who want to be in the parade,” Trevino said.
Families and friends of active duty military personnel are encouraged to participate in the parade to represent their service member, she said.
Then from 11:30 a.m. until midnight is the open air music celebration at the Depot Pavilion with emcee MSgt. José A. “Bumper” Gomez (U.S. Marines – retired).
Trevino said at least eight bands are signed on for the event, with Jimmy Lee y Tentazion headlining the show. The Tejano and cojuncto group is fronted by lead singer Jimmy Lee Arguijo, who hails from Beeville.
A steak and fajita cookoff planned for the event, which is capped at 30 teams already is booked, she said.
But while that is closed, a motorcycle fun run being organized by Trevino’s husband, Joe, remains open for anyone who wants to participate. Riders will be leaving from the Depot Pavilion at 2 p.m. and heading west on U.S. Highway 59 to Farm-to-Market 534 through Swinney Switch and Dinero into Lagarto, where they will stop for hamburgers. Then they will head back via F.M. 534 to F.M. 359 through Mathis and into Bee County.
Also at the depot, there will be a slideshow of local veterans and active duty military personnel. Those who wish to include their family member can email photos to beevillemainstreet@beevilletx.org.
“I’m really excited to present this event,” Trevino said. “It’s heartwarming, very patriotic, fun for the whole family.
“It’s about time to open back up. What’s a better way than an open-air event?”
The Depot Pavilion is located at 299 W. Hefferman St. in Beeville. For more information, click the “Events & Activities” tab at cityofbeevillemainstreet.com.