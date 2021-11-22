The exceptional effort of Beeville ISD to celebrate local heroes was on full display this past Thursday, as the district and Beeville community gathered to honor Veterans Day.
Beginning the day honoring those who served the United States in the military was a special breakfast, provided by A.C. Jones students and staff. The hour-long breakfast session led into the larger celebration, held at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
At the stadium, the A.C. Jones High School Mighty Trojan Band played in the procession of veterans and special guests. A.C. Jones Principal Guadalupe Martinez gave the call to order on the morning festivities, followed by the presentation of colors by a local veteran color guard unit.
A.C. Jones Band Drum Major John Massey led the crowd in the pledge of allegiance, while his peers in the A.C. Jones Varsity Mixed Choir sang the national anthem. Finishing the opening ceremonies were an invocation by Marcelo Garcia and a sign language performance by students of Hampton-Moreno-Dugat Early Childhood Center.
Martinez introduced the morning’s guest speaker, Col. Randy Ashmore. A retired Air Force colonel, Ashmore graduated from A.C. Jones in 1984 before a decorated military career. He received a direct commission in the Air Force Medical Service Corps as a second lieutenant in 1991, and received a Master of Military Science and Operational Art degree from Air University in 2003.
Ashmore shared stories of himself and several other Beeville-area veterans, concluding with a reminder of what the ceremony was truly about.
“I’m sure most of you know a veteran, (or) have veterans in your family,” Ashmore said. “Grandfathers, fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, cousins. Do me a favor ... look them in the eye, shake their hand, give them a big hug, and thank them for their service to the greatest country on the planet.”
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•