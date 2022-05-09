Beeville ISD brought differently-abled students together during its sixth annual Differently Abled Student Heroes (DASH) field day event on April 29.
DASH initially started in 2017 when 16-year-old Makayla Aguirre heard that some of the life skills students she would visit with went to a field day in George West.
Aguirre decided to create a field day for Beeville and the surrounding districts. Now, six years later, Makayla’s mother and R.A. Hall Elementary Principal Belinda Aguirre continues DASH at Beeville ISD.
At the event, the students enjoyed a large number of events. According to Belinda, the event is designed to give them the ability and freedom to do a number of activities.
The events are varied so students at different levels can participate.
“They love it,” said Belinda. “The best event is the dance party. We wrap it up and we have a dance party. You should see those kids dance. All the kids that are helping and that are involved, they are helping and dancing with the kids.”
According to Belinda, the volunteers, referred to as DASH Ambassadors, must be a positive and genuine influence.
“They have to be responsible young adults to make sure that we make these children feel comfortable,” said Belinda.
DASH serves students from pre-K all the way to the 12th grade.
While Belinda ensures the funding goes through for DASH, it’s the ambassadors that coordinate the entire event.
“It’s two fold,” said Belinda. “We have a wonderful active engagement for the students, which are the life skill students, but also the volunteers, which are all high school students. They learn about empathy, patience and responsibility.”
Makayla continues to help out with DASH, helping direct and mentor each new group of ambassadors.
DASH is usually held around the same time each year, depending on the weather and venue availability
