“We haven’t instilled it in our children to clean up the cemetery and care for their ancestors,” said Kay Mix.
As chairperson of the Bee County Historical Society and president of the Beeville Cemetery Association, Mix said she thought the recent drive from local volunteers to clean the San Pedro Cemetery Aug. 7 was great.
“I think their efforts are absolutely wonderful,” said Mix. “We need to teach our kids to take care of their ancestors. A lot of people do not know who their great-grandparents are, or where their older family members are buried. It’s our responsibility to take care of these plots.”
Mix said while some cemeteries are under perpetual care, the ones that are not are not can cost up to $3,000 a month to keep consistently mowed and cared for.
San Pedro Cemetery, located off Kinkler Lane, is the final resting place of many family members, including that of Bee County environmental officer Robbie Guerrero, who joined Pct. 1 Commissioner Kristofer Linney and about 20 volunteers on a Saturday morning to clean.
“It’s something I’ve been doing since I was a kid that my parents passed down to me,” said Guerrero. “I take it upon myself to keep my family’s area clean and make sure it looks good. When a family member passes away, the next generation takes on that responsibility. It’s important to care for your loved ones.”
Commissioner Linney said the volunteer service was something he had been planning for a few weeks because of the tall grass and collecting trash.
“It started a while back with Arturo Gaytan who put two big trash bins out there for old flowers,” he said. “It’s been years since a big cleaning has been done there so there was a lot of grass to mow and limbs to trim and trash to pick up. People showed up with their own equipment, and it took us about three hours to get it all done.”
Linney said he wants to continue keeping his promise to clean up the precinct but hopes the cleaning will influence others and create a domino effect.
“I want to do my best to try and clean things up,” he said. “I think it’s important to respect the dead and their families. If people come from out of town to visit their grandparents, I want it to be clean and nice so they know we’re not neglecting them.”
Linney and Guerrero continue their efforts to pick up illegal dumping and mow properties of elderly or disabled vets but were happy to see so many volunteers join in.
“I want to thank every single person that showed up to help,” he said. “It even led to Robert Velasquez contacting me to say he will donate the material and his time to build a whole new fence and nice walk-in and drive-in entrance. I think it’s amazing what we can do when we come together for the greater good.”
