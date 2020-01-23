According to the Brookings Institute 2020 census data may reveal that U.S. population growth from 2010 to 2020 may have been the slowest in American history. From 1790, the first census, until 1910, we grew 20 to 30 plus% from census to census. Since 1910 until 1960, excepting the 1930s, our growth rate was always above 15%. Until now, only once, back in the 1930s, did we see a rate below 10%. This time it might be 7.1%, the lowest ever. Time will tell.
None of this, of course, applies to Texas. Texas demographers at UTSA have been looking forward to 2020 for the last nine years. They have been making population projections year by year, calculating what Texas will look like in April 2020.
The projections are that Texas has grown about 4.5 million since 2010, more than any other state both in numbers and percentages. While I’ve seen projections for 30,000,000 fellow Texans by the April census, most demographers are hedging – staying in neighborhood of 29,500,000.
This powerful growth does not apply to all of Texas. Even in Texas, our growth rate could be the lowest since the 1970s. Texas has 254 counties. The counties that have been growing the fastest continue to get the people. Those counties that have been losing population, with only a few exceptions, will have continued to decline in population between 2010 and 2020.
Two Texases: Greatest growth and greatest declines in population
Ninety-nine Texas counties have reported losses in population; it could be an even hundred by April of 2020. In addition to leading the 50 states in overall population growth, I’ll bet the 2020 census will show that Texas leads all the states in the number of counties reporting population declines. With no other state close to Texas in numbers of counties, it is a piece of cake for Texas to win races when numbers of counties are counted.
One can follow Interstate 35 from Laredo, through San Antonio, Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth and Denton. Northwest of this line most counties are losing population or growing very slowly. The only exceptions out west are the urban areas such as Amarillo, Lubbock, Abilene, San Angelo, Midland, Odessa and El Paso. Cities everywhere are sucking in people from the nearby counties or elsewhere but West Texas cities are not growing like the megalopolises along IH 35 and the Houston area counties.
Six Texas counties have a million or multiple millions in population. Five are located along or very near to Interstate 35, beginning with (1) Bexar (San Antonio), and going northeast to (2) Travis (Austin), then onward through Temple and Waco with 35W going to (3) Tarrant (Fort Worth) and 35E going through (4) Dallas County and just barely missing (5) Collin County.
The sixth million plus person county is (6) Harris (Houston). Harris has over 4.5 million by itself. The six counties have about 48% of Texas’ population, 52% of the taxable property, and collect 43% of the county tax levies.
Bigger counties equals
lower tax rates
The average county tax rate in these six mega counties is less than one-half of the state average for the 254 counties. Even with much lower than average tax rates, these counties are apparently able to provide county services. Economies of scale reduce costs.
Low tax rates are not the only attraction to these six counties, but they don’t hurt. Anyway, low tax rates are often offset by much higher than average taxable valuations. But property that is going up, up, and up in value can be seen as a plus on balance sheets.
Concentrations of wealth, people, businesses and jobs in megalopolises have an attraction similar to black holes that gobble up stars, planets and subatomic particles at the speed of light.
How to slow the migration
rural to urban?
Old-timey residents of huge urban areas tend to look back on the good old days when their populations were only a couple of million, a million, even 500,000 or perhaps less than 100,000.
If the Texas population were evenly divided among the 254 counties, each county would have a population of 110,000 or more. So the longings mentioned above are impossible. The most that can be hoped for is a slowing of the migration from rural to urban areas and a very slight slow down at best.
Public school equity
& county populations
Texas has, more or less, evened the playing field for public schools by enacting “Robin Hood” legislation that takes from the rich and gives to the poor. But that is not exactly how Robin Hood works in Texas.
A few years ago Texas stopped funding schools based solely on each district’s average daily attendance (ADA). Texas now uses a Weighted Average Daily Attendance (WADA). WADA makes additional state funding available for schools located in high poverty Zip codes – districts where taxable property values per student are reduced.
In addition to the zip code factor, most of the other specified WADA weights work to provide additional funding per student in the poorer school districts. WADA funding does not take away from the rich districts, but it does give more to the poorer districts. (I know of arguments to the contrary.)
More in line with Robin Hood, rich school districts have been forced to raise their tax rates. Mr. Hood told the richer districts that they had to impose a minimum tax rate even though they didn’t need the money for their own students. In fact, they could spend additional revenue on their own students but only up to a point, a tier, or a plateau. The rest they had to share with the poorer school districts, the ones with way less in the way of taxable valuations per student. Sounds like taking away to me.
WADA, increased state funding levels and Robin Hood have rescued many of the poorer school districts. While some poor districts are located in the million person plus counties such as Bexar, many are located in smaller counties with declining populations. Nothing reduces tax values in a county like an exodus of people.
Were it not for devices to prop up poor rural school districts and to keep them operational, I wonder how many other counties might have shown declines on population? Perhaps the total number of counties losing population would have been 150 or more? Perhaps the total numbers of people leaving rural Texas would have been much greater than it was – without Robin Hood?
What about county governments?
Texas county governments, like school districts, are dirt poor or filthy rich, but in the case of county governments there have been no efforts to reign in the rich or prop up the poor counties. What if there was a Robin Hood plan for Texas counties? Would having one for county governments help stem the rural to urban flood?
If all counties, like the school districts, were required to maintain an average tax rate, the total levy of the 254 counties would be $5 billion more in additional revenue. If the new total levy were divided among the counties according to county populations, Bee’s share would be an additional $6,398,094. Bee’s tax rate would be a dime less. Sounds fair to me! I will go into these figures in my next column.