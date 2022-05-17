Beeville residents should prepare to unleash their artistic side at the upcoming Chalking for Mental Health Contest.
The event will be taking place on May 21 at the Beeville Municipal Court. Chalking for Mental Health will benefit counseling and mental health services for Bee County.
“This is a family event for all to come and bring awareness and resources to our community,” said Kristina Cavazos, who is directing the event.
The theme of the event is “Art Sparks Joy.” While attendance is free, those who wish to participate in the contest will need to pay an entry fee of $25. Entrants will be given a 32-piece set of chalk, donated by the local Walmart, as well as a 25-square-foot area to show off their artwork. Families and groups may work together in this contest.
The contest will be broken down into age groups with different prizes available for each group. The 18 and up group will have prizes for the top three entrants. First place wins $150, second place wins $100 and third place wins $50.
The 13-17 age group will also see cash prizes. First place wins $100. Second place will win $50 and third place will win $20.
The remaining age groups, 6-12 and 0-5, will win art trophies. Only one trophy will be available for the family group.
Cavazos has reached out to different food vendors and businesses to be present at the event. Clarissa Serna, a contestant from “The Voice,” will also be performing at the event with live acoustics.
Local vendors can purchase space for a booth for $50. Cavazos wishes the event to have the same atmosphere as Market Days.
She said that while entry to the venue will be free, she urges attendees to make charitable donations.
“We want our families to come together and have resources for also children too as far as counseling goes,” said Cavazos. “This is something that we are wanting to bring awareness to.”
According to Cavazos, different counseling services will be present at the event so the local community can know what resources are available in town for counseling and mental health services.
Contest entrants and vendors can purchase tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/325308395167.
Entrants can purchase tickets until May 21. Vendors will need to purchase space by the end of May 18.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•