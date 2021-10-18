Promoting Beeville becomes a friendly competition this month, courtesy of a unique online opportunity.
The Bee County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center will be hosting an online auction from Oct. 15 through Nov. 5, helping raise funds to continue the organization’s mission of tourism promotion. Items for the auction include material items such as specialty food, as well as several trip opportunities. The “variety of things,” as President Tracy Florence put it, were mainly donations from local chamber members.
“Because of (the COVID-19 pandemic), we haven’t been able to do any of our in-person events,” said Florence. “We decided it was best for us not to do that right now ... we didn’t want to have super-spreader events. So we cancelled our in-person events, including our fundraisers. Not having any fundraisers, pretty much all last year and this year, we figured we needed to do something.”
Replacing events such as the chamber’s annual banquet, the online idea was broached after a successful auction by local organization Ladies’ Night Out. Florence also pointed to other area chamber of commerce organizations promoting similar auctions.
The chamber also raised funds by approaching local members with sponsorship opportunities. A $2,000 “diamond” sponsorship gave a business a large logo on top of the auction site, while a $1,000 “gold” sponsorship provided a small logo on the site’s homepage.
As of press time, the auction’s online link is yet to be activated. Each auction item will be available for bid until the Nov. 5 date, and items are open to anyone.
The chamber will be accepting donations of items to be auctioned through Thursday, Oct. 14.
To view the link for the auction, follow the Bee County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center page on Facebook. Residents may also contact the chamber at 361-358-3267 or by email at info@experiencebeecounty.org.
