Changes for the better: Students noticing positive changes in CBC nursing program

Positive changes are occurring in the Coastal Bend College vocational nurse (VN) and registered nurse (RN) programs, according to several of the students who previously expressed concerns over issues in the programs.
Atif Khan, the 35-year-old charge nurse of the Beeville campus’ spring VN cohort, and Ashley Kaufman, a 33-year-old member of the Beeville campus’ spring RN cohort, both said they feel things have changed for the better at the college.
Khan said grades for exams are now being posted almost immediately, that assignments are available when they are supposed to be and that any technical issues students have with assignments are being addressed in a timely fashion.
Kaufman said the students now have access to a tutor and said that the new instructor over the cohort is “really trying to help us learn.”
College President Justin Hoggard said he believes the school is on the right path to rectifying multiple issues that were raised by the students.
On March 29, Hoggard, along with Provost Patricia Rehak, met with students from both nursing programs to have them answer several questions the college had as well as allow them to detail any problems they were facing in the programs.
Those meetings, Hoggard said, won’t be the end of the process, though.
“We have contacted students and we have interviewed them once. And I think probably a fair statement is that we’re not done,” the president said.
“There were certainly questions raised in the conversations we had with students that just made you raise your eyebrow and go, ‘Huh, one of those, that’s interesting.’ ... Some of these things, you’re going, ‘How can that be? I don’t get it.’
“There’s just a lot of unresolved issues that have come up through this and we’re trying to follow up.
“There are some things that we have to look into that were brought up in this, so it’s not done. This is not an easy fix.”
Some of the problems, Hoggard said, related to the challenges faced by all students and educators during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When classes went online, how well were the classes taught?” he said. “Some of the students are claiming that nothing was done, ‘We just read our books.’ We’ve got to look into those kinds of statements because that shouldn’t be a true statement.
“I’m not saying the students are lying. I’m not saying the faculty didn’t do their jobs. I’m just saying, as far as points go that the students made, that’s one of those types of things where we have to go, ‘Was that really what happened?’”
Hoggard also admitted that the college was not properly prepared for the challenges of transitioning programs that rely heavily on face-to-face instruction, like nursing, to an online-only program.
“These were incredible circumstances,” he said. “Students had a difficult time with very difficult information and we probably should have had more support mechanisms built in as we went this direction.”
The conversations with the students, Hoggard said, brought to light valid concerns.
“Good points were raised in the conversations,” he said. “It’s going to take us further down the line to find out what is the problem, the root of the problem and how do we address it effectively.”
Among the claims made by several students in the article that appeared in the April 1 issue of the Bee-Picayune was that many of the students in the VN and RN cohorts were failing or in danger of failing at least one course during their final semester in the program.
Hoggard said that not all of the students are failing, but that he understood the concerns after he reviewed the students’ grades.
When asked if he was “concerned” or “gravely concerned,” Hoggard said, “I would say the former. ... Yeah, obviously we were a little bit concerned.”
The president also addressed two other major concerns that were raised relating to a lack of communication and the understanding of the college’s grievance/complaint process.
He said the college needs to do a better job of laying out the grievance/complaint process to the students.
“We did find that it needs to be much better communicated and laid out much more clearly for the students so they understand,” Hoggard said.
“We know that the students’ rights matter. What we have to make sure – and it’s kind of triggered us to think about every one of our handbooks – that there is a clear articulation of our processes.”
The students’ issues with the lack of communication stemmed from their frustration with not receiving responses to their emails or messages.
In emails provided to the Bee-Picayune, Loana Hernandez, the college’s director of nursing, took more than a week – and in one case, nearly a month – to respond to emails where the students were trying to express their concerns with the program.
Kaufman said in an interview earlier this month that she too had multiple problems contacting Hernandez and that she had given up on trying to contact her “a long time ago.”
Hoggard said the college was working to rectify that.
“When you send an email, you want to know somebody received it and they’re going to do something about it, or at least acknowledge (that the email was received).”
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•