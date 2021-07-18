Chayah Ministries uses horses to help sex trafficking victims

While most people are worried about public safety, property damage, cartel activity and the number of law enforcement officers protecting the border, two women have selflessly devoted themselves to the true victims of the border crisis: the children being exploited through human trafficking.
Chayah Ministries, Hebrew for “live, revive, be whole,” is a non-profit organization that operates out of Brenham but specializes in statewide rescue, restoration and long-term rehabilitation of children and youth rescued from human sex trafficking, sexual abuse or exploitation.
“Texas was the No. 1 hub for trafficking victims for a long time, but we’re proud to say that thanks to certain legislatures and recent attention to these issues, we are no longer No. 1,” said equine specialist Sherri Clement. “This is organized crime. According to the latest data, this is a $150 billion industry right now. It’s more than doubled from $63 billion in 2017. With the situation at the border right now, things are only getting worse.”
Clement began helping minor trafficking victims about eight years ago in Los Angeles, California, but has more than 25 years of experience with horses and is an equine assisted psychotherapy and learning program developer.
Clement and business partner, Gayle Brittain, are also Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association certified specialists.
Brittain, a Sinton native, was also awarded pro-rodeo rookie of the year, world all-around champion WPRA and inducted into the rodeo hall of fame.
“When I met Sherri and learned about human trafficking, I knew I had to help,” she said. “Helping through equine therapy is my calling. My experience and knowledge of horses has led me to this route for a reason, and this is how I intend to live my life.
“I used to compete for myself, but this isn’t about me anymore. It’s bigger than anything I have ever been a part of and 100% about helping these victims get their life back.”
Brittain and Clement said that most sex trafficking victims are immigrant children brought to cantinas located in San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas, where they are sold.
“Unlike drugs, human beings can be sold over and over again,” said Clement. “Criminals will sell these underage boys and girls repeatedly until they are too traumatized to go on. That’s where we come in and begin providing our services to help these children being tortured.”
Chayah Ministries has answered calls from Child Protective Services, law enforcement agencies and others who see the signs of the trauma and suffering of victims throughout Texas.
They spoke of victims in small towns as young as 9 years old who were locked in hotel rooms and forced to take part in sexual activities with up 30 different abusers a day.
“It’s absolutely disgusting what these kids have been through,” said Brittain. “The Jeffrey Epstein scandal gave a face to sex trafficking and how the wealthy solicit these children. But we also learn about families who are experiencing financial hardship and pimp their own children to pay their bills.”
Clement shared that the reported numbers of victims may not be as accurate because many families do not report these crimes.
Chayah Ministries offers wrap around services that include case management and therapy, as well as focused equine therapy and foster care.
“Families are required to take certain training because these victims need special attention and care,” said Clement. “They don’t trust anyone; they’re suffering and damaged and need people who are going to be patient and help them be whole again.”
Brittain said that horses are especially receptive to human behavior and energy, regardless of how subtle.
“It is amazing to see these victims interact with the horses and bond with them,” she said. “I have seen first-hand how equine therapy heals their hearts because they pick up on every emotion and reflect what that child is feeling. We can detect that behavior and guide them down that journey and transformation.”
Clement and Brittain have dedicated their lives to rescuing children and returning them to their families as well as a normal life.
They said these illegal activities are happening in “everyone’s own backyard,” yet many still have no idea or refuse to acknowledge the issue.
“Stash houses” and “camps” have been discovered throughout the Coastal Bend Region through operations including Goliad and Live Oak counties where evidence of children present was discovered.
Law enforcement officials also confirmed that along with cell phone messages and phone calls referring to drop off locations and prices for services, multiple boxes of condoms have also been located in vehicles found after bailout situations.
For more information on how to donate or volunteer, visit chayahministries.com.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•