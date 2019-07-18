Chemical threat to city’s wells?

BEEVILLE – Three men from the Navy Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) Program Management Office updated the City Council Tuesday night on the threat of well water contamination at the former Naval Air Station Chase Field.
Greg Preston, director of the BRAC Program Management Office (PMO), introduced two associates, BRAC Environmental Coordinator David Barney and Base Closure Manager David Barclift.
Barclift then showed the City Council and others at the meeting a PowerPoint presentation explaining the problem found at what is now the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex.
City Manager Joe B. Montez explained that city taxpayers had approved a $4.5 million groundwater project at the former naval air station. The four-well, groundwater complex, including water treatment equipment, a 250,000-gallon ground storage tank and connections to an existing pipeline to the city, currently is under construction on the eastern boundary of the property.
Montez told the council that the government had closed the base in 1991 and that all operations had been stopped by 1993. The Department of the Navy deeded the Chase Field property to the City of Beeville in 1998, and the city sold it to the newly created Bee Development Authority to be used for economic development.
In 2017, the Navy started investigating the possibility that firefighting foam used by the fire department at the base had contaminated the water table under the ground at Chase Field.
The presentation identified two chemical substances that were used in a special firefighting foam designed to extinguish oil fires.
Those were identified as Per- and Poly-Fluorinated Alkyl (PFAS) substances. The two substances are thought to cause cancer.
Barclift explained that the substances have been used in a number of commonly-used products since the 1950s.
Those include oil and water repellents, non-stick coatings on cookware and stain resistant fabrics like carpets and furniture, some types of all-weather clothing and in paper and packaging protectors for foods and other products.
In the 1960s, the Navy used the substances in aqueous film forming foams (AFFF).
The substances allowed the foams to blanket fuel, cool the fuel surface and prevent reignition by suppressing the release of flammable vapors.
In 2009, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency included six of the substances in its “Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule-3.”
That same year the EPA established provisional health advisories for the substances.
Seven years later, in 2016, the agency released lifetime health advisories for the PFAS.
That same year the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued protective concentration levels (PCLs) for 16 PFAS compounds in groundwater.
Since realizing that the fire department at Chase Field had used the PFAS-containing foams on the ground at that part of the base, the Department of the Navy has established a number of goals to correct the situation.
According to the presentation, those steps include:
•Determine if groundwater wells for drinking water have been impacted by the substance.
•Conduct investigations to better understand the nature, extent and movement of the substances in groundwater.
•Develop solutions for impacted PFAS in groundwater.
•Conduct long-term monitoring to ensure that PFAS does not impact drinking water supplies.
Barclift reported that the Navy will continue to work with the city, the Bee Development Authority and state and federal environmental agencies to monitor the groundwater at Chase.
Part of that effort will include assisting with planned investigations and predicting the future movement of PFAS in groundwater.
The Navy also will identify options to address impacts.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.