Chen: Man with a plan

On John Chen’s first day of work in Beeville City Hall, the building – like the rest of the city – had no running water as Texas was caught in the icy grip of a historic cold snap.
Chen began work Feb. 16 as Beeville’s assistant city manager. His start date was delayed by the ice and snow he encountered on his drive from Ohio. Chen’s most recent position was as the community development director for the city of Oxford, Ohio, a position he held for more than 15 years.
This is not Chen’s first experience in Texas. From 2003-05, he was the planning director for the city of San Angelo.
“I like Texas very much,” Chen said. “I was always looking at this place in Texas. I heard about this opportunity, so I applied.”
The assistant city manager’s position was advertised on the local and state level, with the International City Managers Association and on the national level via websites for organizations such as the American Planning Association, of which Chen is a member. City Manager John Benson said Chen proved to be the best fit for the job because the city sought someone with a planning background who has experience in code enforcement, property maintenance and building inspections.
“That’s kind of my background as well,” Benson said. “It’s a unique skill set that not everyone has.”
Eleven applied for the position and five semifinalists were selected and Zoom interviews were scheduled with Chen and applicants from Nebraska and Florida.
“From that, John really stood out from those three,” Benson said. “He was head and shoulders above the rest.”
Before being hired, Chen was invited to come to Beeville for an in-person interview and to meet the staff members of the departments he would later supervise so that he would not accept the job site unseen, Benson said.
“(Chen) is going to help position the city for the future,” he said.
As the assistant city manager, Chen will oversee the Main Street Department and the Development Services department, which includes planning, building inspection and code enforcement. He also will work with the Bee Development Authority, the Bee Area Partnership and parks facility reservation.
But it is his passion for planning that has carried Chen to this point in his career. Planning is an interest he has long held.
“I was very interested with the development issues, especially in the urban areas,” Chen said. “And in the rural areas, with no regulation, the development could be very haphazard. With no regulation, the negative things that could happen could impact your life.”
Chen’s preliminary observation of Beeville is that it is a “very compact city.”
“If I get on my bike, it will take me 10 minutes to go from one end to the other,” he said. “I think it’s very unique that you can maintain your own identity. You can connect neighbor to neighbor.”
The new assistant city manager sees having both a high school and a hospital as great strengths. Chen also said the city council has a vision for the city’s future but Beeville currently lacks a cohesive planning document. Along with Benson, Chen will be working over the next year to develop the city’s a comprehensive plan, a document which typically serves as a 20-year guide. Citizen input also will be sought in shaping what Beeville could be.
A journey begins
While Chen has worked in both Texas and Ohio, his journey began much further away. He was born Jung-Han Chen (John is his professional name) in Taiwan. As for Chen’s age, he only laughs and says that he is “old enough.”
Chen, whose brother and sister already were living in the United States, came to college more than 30 years ago to attend college at Ohio State University, where he studied city and regional planning and earned a master’s degree.
He then studied at St. John’s University where he earned a second master’s degree in government and politics.
“I had nothing else to do,” Chen chuckled.
He believes the course track prepared him well for his professional career.
“When you’re in city planning, you have to know about government and how it functions,” he said. “What’s important is treating everybody the same way, the way you want to be treated.”
After graduating from St. John’s, Chen worked in the cities of Dayton and Middletown, Ohio, before his stint in San Angelo.
Chen is married to Jennifer and the couple have two grown children.