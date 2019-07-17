Chief calling for residents to plan Night Out parties

BEEVILLE – Oct. 8 is three months away, but Police Chief Robert J. Bridge is encouraging businesses and residents to start planning for this year’s National Night Out.
Last year Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers decided to drop its annual event that had been held at the Bee County Courthouse for several years.
When organizers asked local law enforcement agencies what they would recommend, Bridge suggested returning the event to its original purpose.
Bridge said the original intent of the National Night Out, when it was first organized, was to encourage neighborhoods and businesses to schedule events and get to know each other better.
When residents and businesses know each other it is easier for them to watch out for each other, he said.
Bridge wants the BPD to have a list of events and their locations planned for that night so he and his officers can schedule visits to each one.
Officers will be able to answer any questions that neighborhood groups have related to security and monitoring each other’s properties.
Last year Bridge and other officers were able to stop by every gathering the BPD had on its list and meet those at the events.
Many of the gatherings in Beeville and surrounding communities were held at fire stations, and the attendance at those functions was impressive.
Other groups met in neighborhood yards or in parks near their neighborhoods.
Those who attended the gatherings brought food and drinks and created a relaxed atmosphere for neighbors to get to know each other better.
