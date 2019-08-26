Chief urges drivers to use caution with start of school

BEEVILLE – School has started in Bee County, and it is time again for drivers to pay attention to crosswalks, stopping school buses and students crossing streets in front of the schools.
Police Chief Robert J. Bridge said Monday that his officers will be out in force for some time making sure that motorists get into the habit of looking out for those changes.
“Not every crosswalk is in sight of a school campus,” Bridge said.
“There’s a crosswalk at Sonic where there are no school zone lights to slow down traffic,” Bridge said.
However, there are posted signs at that location to let drivers know they will have to stop.
“People in crosswalks have the right of way,” Bridge said. Motorists must stop for anyone in a crosswalk.
The chief said one crosswalk in particular causes concern because a lot of high school students use it.
That is the crosswalk on North St. Mary’s Street where the Sonic Drive-In is located. Bridge said there are signs posted at that location, but there no blinking school zone lights. Drivers need to be aware that the crosswalk can be busy at times.
Another problem that occurs in front of every school campus in the city is traffic congestion in the mornings and afternoons on school days.
Parents drop off their children and pick them up, and, often, those children have to cross the street to get to or from the school.
Students do not always look for traffic when they dart across the street. Motorists have to drive slowly and be prepared to stop instantly.
Also a contractor is in town doing some repaving for the Texas Department of Transportation.
Currently the work is underway on U.S. Highway 181 right through the city, and workers are changing traffic patterns around the work areas often.
“Sometimes the traffic flow changes by the hour,” Bridge said.
Drivers need to take their time when going through areas where work is underway and pay attention to the road cones and signs showing motorists where they should be driving.
The most important task for drivers in the city now is for them to remember where the school zones and crosswalks are located.
Any time they approach a school zone or crosswalk drivers should slow down and watch for pedestrians. The slightest distraction at those points could result in a tragedy.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.