Chief urges drivers to use caution with start of school

Yellow school crosswalk signs like the at the intersection of FM and West Hefferman Streets point out areas in the city where students regularly cross busy streets to get to and from school. This one at the southeast corner of the Moreno Junior High School campus. Police Chief Robert J. Bridge is reminding motorists during this first week of school that pedestrians in crosswalks have the right of way and vehicles must stop for them. He is urging drivers to slow down and pay attention to traffic and pedestrians whenever they are near any school campus.