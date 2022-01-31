The Beeville Community Chorus held its second rehearsal on Jan. 18 at the First Christian Church on North St. Mary’s Street.
The Beeville Community Chorus began in 1975 under the direction of James Lee.
The chorus has performed at a number of impressive venues, including Carnegie Hall and the Vatican.
Due to COVID-19, the chorus has not been able to meet in person. Prior to the start of rehearsals in the previous week, they had not met since March 20, 2021.
Lee has put a lot of effort into helping the choir grow into what it has become today.
“This is our 46th concert season,” said Lee. “... I appreciate, and they know how much I appreciate their dedication. Many of them have been in this choir almost since it has started. We all love choral music and we enjoy giving our talents to our community and those around us.”
Caroline Heizer is the assistant director along with Lee.
Lee himself has been a teacher and music administrator for over 50 years, teaching from all levels, from kindergarten to higher education. Heizer has been a member of the chorus for over 20 years now. She graduated from Texas A&M University-Kingsville with a degree in music.
Members of the Beeville Community Chorus greatly enjoy their time rehearsing and singing.
David Henley recalls when he joined the chorus back in 2003. He fondly remembers being “roped into it.”
“A friend of mine that I knew in college, I ran into her at the grocery store and she said ‘You have to come sing with us. We are doing the Mozart coronation mass.’ So I came down here and I’ve been with the choir ever since,” recalled Henley.
Henley stated that he loved singing at the mission in Goliad, noting that the acoustics in the building are conducive to singing. Most of all, Henley has returned year after year due to the sense of community and his love of singing.
“I love to be with all of my friends here and we love to sing,” said Henley.
Matt Wagner has been in the choir since 1977. He has been in the choir with only a few years of off time. One of his favorite venues that they have performed at is the Goliad Mission.
“We sing at the Goliad Mission for Christmastime,” said Wagner. “It just sets the tone. It’s just so uplifting. It’s just an out-of-this-world experience.”
Wagner considers his fellow singers as family.
“We all seem to bond. We like singing and we just have that common bond,” continued Wagner. “It’s great.”
Jan Koehler and Rev. Jerry Huckman have also fallen in love with the chorus and becoming a part of the family.
“The most fun are the rehearsals,” said Huckman.
Koehler most appreciated being able to perform overseas in the Vatican and Ireland.
“When we start out each semester with music, (Lee) doesn’t pick anything easy,” commented Henley. “Never anything easy. But by the end of the semester, we have it all together, and that is primarily because of him. He knows how to bring it all out.”
Noah Horton is a new member of the choir, with the Jan. 18 rehearsal being his second full day at the choir. Horton joined the choir after Lee requested his presence.
“They were very short on members and he said I had a really good voice,” recalled Horton. “They needed more men because they have a lot more women in the choir. So I just filled in as a baritone part and I’m just trying my best.”
Although it was only his second day, Horton notes that he’s already loving it.
Throughout the entire rehearsal, the members of the choir remained focused on their music and their practice.
Spots are still open in the choir. There is also a position open for an accompanist. The accompanist is a paid position, according to Lee.
Although no events have been planned as of yet, the chorus is eager to make plans for the spring and urges people to stay tuned to their website at beevillecommunitychorus.org for upcoming information.
