The training room at Angel Care Ambulance Service was filled on July 19 with trainees studying for their final in-house exam. The test, scheduled for that July 22 would be followed by another for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, and then these trainees from five Bee County fire departments would be certified to render medical help above basic first aid as they respond to emergencies throughout the county.
“This has been something in the works for about 10 years now,” Angel Care co-owner Gabriel Aleman said about his efforts to get first responder organizations (FROs) set up in every local fire department in Bee County.
“It’s going to be a big asset for the entire county. It’s especially needed in the outlying areas of the county where it takes us sometimes 30 minutes to get there.”
To respond to that need, a group of nearly two dozen area first responder volunteers have dedicated their evenings twice a week, and sometimes more, for the past two months for advanced training so those who make those 911 calls can get help more quickly.
Assistant Chief Ty Toelken of Skidmore-Tynan Volunteer Fire Department, who is one of the trainees, said, “Presently anyone who needs EMS has (about) ... a 20-minute wait, so if we’re in Skidmore we can do something (to help). That’s why we’re all here.”
“This has been one of the best classes we’ve ever trained,” added Mickie Treviño, also co-owner of Angel Care. “You can see the difference in these volunteers, how they ask questions and want to make sure they’re doing everything right. They’re doing the hands-on and getting the experience, and I’m really impressed with them.”
What this means for the community, says Aleman, is that now they have someone who can show up on the scene and provide basic life support until the ambulance gets there, and can make all the difference.
“They (the trainees) will learn enough to help sustain until EMS can get there,” says Aleman. “And one of the good things about having them on the scene is that they would know whether to go ahead and launch Halo Flight, instead of waiting for 30 minutes for (the ambulance) to get there and EMS realizing Halo needs to be called.”
These volunteer trainees from the Skidmore, Pawnee, Beeville, Pettus and Papalote fire departments will hold two certifications: a national registry certification as an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR), and, once they get that in the mail, they can apply for their Texas EMR certification.
It’s not quite the certification of an EMT (emergency medical technician), but they will be able to provide critical services before the ambulance arrives, like giving oxygen, administering epinephrine for an allergic reaction, treating for shock and much more.
All that requires not just knowledge, but equipment as well.
Aleman says he was able to pay for the class with a grant, and Angel Care will help out with some of the equipment these responders will need such as oxygen tank replacement and more, but a few of the more expensive things – like AEDs – cost too much for them to provide.
“(The AED) is going to be a key piece of equipment that they will need,” he says.
Once the first responder organizations have been in place and working for one year, they will be able to apply for grants themselves to help stock their first responder vehicles with needed supplies.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has funds set aside just for that purpose, but the need is now.
“We’re hoping the community will come together to help them get the equipment they will need,” says Aleman. “They are the ones really benefitting from the services these volunteers are providing.”
“A lot of refineries and others in the area have given responders some (equipment), and so hopefully they’ll be able to do that again. It’d be a good Christmas gift ...” Treviño added with a laugh.
A wonderful gift it would be, too, both for these dedicated volunteers and their communities.
“The biggest benefactors of this group (of trainees) will be citizens of north and south Bee County,” says Jaime Hernandez Sr. with the Beeville VFD, “because now you have more people trained to take care of their community outside of Beeville. These guys have sacrificed and put in the blood, sweat and tears to do this, and now that help is available.”
“Beeville is hoping to establish an RFO so we can help out Angel Care,” he added. “Our goal is, when they’re put to their limits, we want to step in and help, but we also want to step in at any time that it’s needed and make ourselves available.”
“We are so short staffed right now in EMS,” said Aleman. “We’ve lost employees because of COVID – they just didn’t want to be around it – and to the oil field and some to continuing pursuing their medical career elsewhere, we need the help badly, especially in these outlying areas.
“I really think this (the RFOs) is going to make a big difference.”
“Being part of the fire department, we’re first on the scene, but none of us are trained to help,” Toelken added. “We just don’t have the tools or knowledge to help these people.”
Until now, that is.
“Now they can provide much-needed help before the ambulance gets there,” said Aleman. “I’m very proud of them and how hard they’ve worked for this.
“I know for a fact, especially the southern and northern end of the counties ... you’re gonna make a difference,” he told the class.
“These are the true heroes here, as far as responders in our community,” said Treviño.
