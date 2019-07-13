Christus employees donate fans to county-wide drive

BEEVILLE – Employees at Christus Spohn Hospital donated 25 fans to the countywide drive last week.
That brings the total of box fans collected to just over 100 with a goal of 200 before July 12.
“Some of the patients we see are getting sick because of the heat,” said Genifer Rucker, president of Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville.
With temperatures hovering in the upper 90s, and heat indexes often above the century mark, the risk of injury significantly increases for older residents.
“This is just our way of helping out,” Rucker said.
Significant donations have also come from H-E-B and Walmart.
Those wishing to help, can drop off monetary donations or box fans on the second floor of the Justice Building located at 111 S. St. Mary’s St.
Those needing someone to pick up their donation can call 361-621-1550, ext. 8141.
Fans will be given away July 12 by the Office of Emergency Management.