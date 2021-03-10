Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville will host a pair of COVID-19 vaccination administrations this week for the Bee County community. Both events will be to administer first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines are available to those who meet the criteria for Phase 1A (health care workers and long-term care residents), Phase 1B (65 and older, and 16 and older with a chronic condition) and the education or child services criteria.
First doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered on Wednesday, March 10, and Thursday, March 11, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day. These vaccines are available by appointment only. Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville has designated several phone lines to secure appointments, in addition to an online scheduling option:
• 361-354-2978
• 361-354-2841
• 361-354-2861
Individuals are asked to adhere to clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of our Associates and community residents alike:
• Remain in your vehicle at all times;
• bring a valid ID;
• wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine, and;
• wear your mask.
Learn more about Christus COVID-19 Vaccine Hubs by visiting https://vaccinate.christushealth.org.