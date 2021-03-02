Christus Spohn prepares to administer first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville release the following information on COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday morning:
Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville will host two COVID-19 vaccination administrations this week for the Bee County community. The first will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., on hospital grounds via a drive-through process. These second doses are for people who received their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville on February 10 and 11. People will be asked to present their CDC Vaccination Record Cards upon entry for verification. The vaccines will be administered on a first come, first served basis.
First doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered on Thursday, March 4, 2021 by appointment only. These appointments are for those who meet the criteria for Phase 1A (health care workers and long-term care residents) or Phase 1B (65 and older, and 16 and older with a chronic condition). CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Beeville has designated several phone lines to secure appointments, in addition to an online scheduling option:
• 361-354-2978
• 361-354-2841
• 361-354-2861
• 361-534-9333
Individuals are asked to adhere to clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of our Associates and community residents alike:
• Remain in your vehicle at all times;
• wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine, and;
• wear your mask.
Learn more about Christus COVID-19 Vaccine Hubs by visiting https://vaccinate.christushealth.org.