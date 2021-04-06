Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville will host several COVID-19 vaccination administrations this week. Each of them will be to administer first and doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines are available to people who are age 16 or older.
First and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, Thursday, April 8, 2021, and Saturday, April 10, 2021, on the grounds of Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville, 1500 East Houston Street in Beeville. The events on Wednesday and Thursday will start at 8 a.m. and continue while supplies last. Saturday’s event will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. All vaccines are available on a first come, first served basis and no appointments are necessary. People who are receiving second doses should be prepared to present a valid ID and their CDC Vaccination Record Card.
Individuals are asked to adhere to clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of hospital associates and community residents alike:
· Remain in your vehicle at all times;
· bring a valid ID;
· wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine, and;
· wear a mask.
Learn more about Christus COVID-19 Vaccine Hubs by visiting https://vaccinate.christushealth.org.