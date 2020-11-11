BEE COUNTY – The Bee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating seven burglaries that were reported during the month of October. One of the incidents involved a church.
Sheriff Alden Southmayd said that Pastor Bobby Jemison of the Friendship Baptist Church on Farm-to-Market Road 673 near its intersection with County Road 321 reported the incident Oct. 18. Southmayd said the pastor reported discovering that someone had broken a window to gain entry to the building.
“They stole musical equipment from the main area of the church,” he said.
Items stolen include large speakers, stand-mounted speakers, a Line 6 wireless guitar system and a small safe, Southmayd said.
Other incidents that deputies are investigating include an Oct 19 burglary at a residence on F.M. 673...
