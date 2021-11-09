The Beeville Garden Club invites all the churches in Beeville and Bee County to ring their church bells promptly at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, to honor all U.S. veterans for Veterans Day.
A flag raising ceremony will take place at the Blue Star Marker at the Bee County Courthouse with the placing of an evergreen wreath on each of the military emblems. The wreaths represent the everlasting life brought through Jesus, and the circular shape of the wreath represents God, Who has no beginning and no end.
This ceremony is intended to honor and thank all who served in the United States Armed Forces.
For more information call 361-392-1550.