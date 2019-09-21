BEEVILLE – City Council members voted Tuesday night to set the property tax rate for 2019 at $0.59799 per $100 of assessed value.
The rate is the same one proposed by the council at an earlier meeting, and it is just a fraction below what would be considered the “rollback rate” of $0.59800 per $100 of assessed value for city property taxes.
If the council had approved the rollback rate, that would have allowed property owners to petition the city for what is called a “rollback” election.
A rollback election would have given taxpayers an opportunity to either approve the rate proposed by the council or actually demand that taxes be rolled back.
The proposed rate that the council approved actually was less then the preceding property tax rate of $0.61284 per $100 of assessed value because the Bee County Appraisal District had increased values on much of the property within the city.
The approved rate was higher than the effective rate of $0.56807 per $100 of assessed value.
The effective rate is figured each year by Bee County Tax Assessor-Collector Linda Bridge. It is the rate that a taxing entity would have to set to bring in the same amount of revenue as it received the previous year.
City Manager Joe B. Montez had recommended that the council pass something close to the rollback rate to make sure the city has some extra revenue in the event it is needed.
Councilman Ford Patton, who had served as city manager here and in Kenedy, recommended that the council set a proposed rate at just under the rollback rate to avoid the chance of a tax rate election.
Council members also approved a budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, which begins next month.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.