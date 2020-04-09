City closes golf course because of COVID-19

To prevent the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, the city of Beeville will be closing the golf course beginning today.
It will remain closed until further notice.
Also, all playground structures, basketball courts and volleyball courts located in city’s parks will be closed. Please note that the walking and fitness trails along with the green space areas will remain open but people are asked to continue maintaining social distance guidelines.
In addition, Veterans Memorial Park and Carlos Reyes Park also known as 10-acre Park, will be closed from Friday at 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. Monday. People are asked to not leave their picnic and camping equipment at these parks in anticipation for Easter weekend activities.