More than 50 years ago, Beeville elected its first Hispanic mayor.
Former Beeville Mayor Humberto C. Saenz Jr., former Councilman Mike Munoz and former Councilman and County Judge Santiago “Jimmy” Martinez were honored with a proclamation for their trailblazing dedication early on at the May 26 meeting of Beeville City Council.
Each member expressed their gratitude and gave a short speech reminding their community of the importance of their responsibility to represent their community.
Munoz wanted to make improvements to his community and give a voice to those who he felt were not represented fairly.
“Our victory was important for the Hispanic community,” he said.
The trio was vital in establishing the first community swimming pool and recreation center on the west side in 1971.
The Bernardo Sandoval Municipal Swimming Pool’s final ordinance was also accepted, setting rules, regulations and fees for the season. Fees include day passes for $5 for adults and $4 for children up to 10 and senior citizens, as well as a $75 season pass for city residents and a $150 season pass for non-city residents. Additional members of the same household can be added to the season passes as well for a separate fee.
An ordinance establishing regulations and fees regarding alcohol sales within the city limits was also finalized.
The last items on the agenda were recognition for Assistant City Manager John Chen and Public Works Director Albert Bridge.
Bridge announced that his department began street scraping and sweeping, and he had figured out a way to save the city more than a million dollars in fees alone for disposal.
He also announced a finalized list of 58 1/2 blocks that will soon receive a seal coating, as well as a smoother surface, easement and standing water clearing and mosquito repellent efforts.
Chen broke down his plan created for future collaborative relationships, which included rules, regulations and processes intended to help new businesses.
“We want to make sure they understand the processes and that we will be there with them every step of the way,” he said. “I hope this will help on the front end and we can have those conversations before they commit.”
The council expressed gratitude for Chen creating something the city desperately needed.
He also spoke about plans to enforce code ordinances and address issues throughout the city with not only fines but solutions.
