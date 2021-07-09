City council highlights deaf student’s accomplishments; moves forward with proposals

The city council meeting opened with accolades from Christus Spohn Hospital President Genifer Rucker to the Beeville Police and Fire Departments for their support during the COVID-19 vaccination clinics, which was responsible for more than 42,000 vaccines.
The council then presented a certificate of achievement to Beeville resident Autumn Alvarez for her wrestling accomplishments during her junior year at Veterans Memorial High School.
Alvarez placed first in the district for the Corpus Christi Independent School District, was ranked in the top 12 for the state and competed at the state level as a deaf wrestler.
Veronica and Jason Alvarez, Autumn’s parents, helped translate for an interview outside the John C. Fulgham event center where Autumn expressed her humble gratitude for the recognition.
“I wanted to be the first deaf wrestler to win district,” said Autumn. “I remember when Coach Hill asked me I was interested in wrestling my freshman year. I made the team, and I kept going because I want to show everybody that they can do whatever they want. They can make their dreams come true. But you can’t give up.”
Alvarez said not being able to hear her coach during matches was a disadvantage, but it just made her focus and try harder.
“My whole life, I never felt different,” Alvarez said. “This isn’t a big deal. I just want to inspire everyone to do their best and keep going.”
Autumn said her biggest motivation was her own journey in Beeville where the school district did not provide her with the services she required.
Autumn’s mother, Victoria, said issues with the special services program forced her to do her own research and provide her own documentation for her daughter’s rights for disability services.
“When Autumn was 5 years old the director said she would never amount to anything,” said Victoria. “That’s why she had to get up at 4 a.m. to be at practice for early morning wrestling practice in Corpus Christi. As a mother I had to do what was best for my daughter and made sure she got the education she deserved—without the help of BISD.
But it was all worth it to see her excel at Veteran’s Memorial and make it to state as a wrestler.”
Autumn plans to wrestle next year as a senior and hopes to be the first deaf wrestler to place at state.
David Craig from Performance Services gave an update on the progress at the Moore Street Wastewater Treatment Plant including the installation of a lift station and rehab of a sludge tank that should be completed by August.
“We are trying to improve the system and get it to where it needs to be,” said Craig in a follow-up interview. “They approved to move forward with letting the engineers make a design so we can replace underground piping and that will also improvements and efficiency.”
Other council items:
• An MOU agreement between the city, Bee County, Noble Development, Bee Area Partnership and Bee Development Authority was discussed in executive session and approved.
• Extension of agreement for an additional one year term with Beyer and Co. to perform financial audits.
• Protested a payment over $9,000 to Gexa Energy LLP for payment of “ancillary services and nodal bases adjustment for the 2021 Winter Storm until further explanation is given.
• Approved requests for proposals regarding the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
• Appointed Councilman Eric Holland to serve on the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee.
• Approved requests for proposals for mowing services for city parks to free up the parks department to focus on problem areas.
• Denied the Bee County Appraisal District 2022 Budget.
