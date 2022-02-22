Although the consent agenda may be smaller than previous meetings, this does not imply that the Beeville City Council has less work to do.
During the course of its Feb. 8 meeting, the City Council had a discussion regarding possible action on adopting a policy that would limit the number of city of Beeville committees and boards on which a resident can serve at any given time. This was brought forward by Councilman Benny Puente Jr. Councilman Brian Watson was opposed to this policy. Watson was worried that this would be seen as a targeted attack against individuals who are already on multiple committees.
Puente made clear that this was not a targeted attack. However, Beeville has no policy in the books regarding a limit.
“Even if we say ‘you can serve on 20 boards,’ we still need something,” said Puente. Mayor Pro Tem Eric Holland agreed it was a good policy to have in place.
After deliberation and discussion, it was decided that the city manager and the city secretary would draft a policy that everyone could agree on. It was moved to table the agenda item until that time.
The City Council also moved to waive community center fees at the John C. Fulghum Beeville Event Center so the Joe Barnhart Bee County Library can conduct summer programs. It was noted that this fee has been waived for the previous five summers. The item also included the allowance of small animals in the event center for the duration of these programs.
After multiple meetings discussing the approval of a logo for the John C. Beasley Golf Course, the City Council moved to approve one of the designs submitted by a graphic designer.
The City Council discussed possible action on an agreement between Beeville and Baker Tilly for the non-represented employee compensation and benefits study.
According to City Manager John Benson, this study is something that is absolutely necessary for the city. Watson raised questions about the study. Namely that the study would be good for three years instead of five.
According to Watson, he is against the study due to the time listed in the contract and that he doesn’t believe they have the money to execute raises.
Holland was also on the fence about the study. However, after a small amount of deliberation, it was decided that they would counter the offer and push for five years instead of the three stipulated in the current offer.
Another item that has been on the agenda for two meetings was discussion on an ordinance that would rezone the current R-1 mobile home subdivision district for the property located at 401 S. Adams St. Assistant City Manager John Chen counseled the City Council to deny this request. According to Chen, this amendment is not consistent with current city policies and there were no conditions that necessitated the rezoning. Additionally, the individual requesting this rezoning was not present at the meeting. Their absence was the reason the item was tabled during the previous City Council meeting.
The City Council heard interim Police Chief Richard Cantu give the 2021 racial profiling report. Cantu was proud to report that his department was in compliance with the state in this regard. Additionally, the Beeville Police Department had not received any racial profiling complaints during 2021.
Chen spoke about setting up a city cleaning day on April 9. While the extent of the clean-up will be discussed in the coming weeks with the council and the community, the council moved to schedule the cleaning day for April 9.
The City Council spoke with the Beeville Police Officers Association to ratify a meet and confer agreement between the council and the association. This would also authorize the city manager to execute the same.
The meet and confer agreement would give Cantu more latitude in hiring, as Beeville has had trouble hiring new officers out of the academy. This would allow Cantu to waive testing procedures so a licensed police officer who paid their own way through the police academy can be hired straight out of the academy. With this, they aim to allow the police chief as much power as he can to hire more licensed officers for Beeville.
The City Council passed a motion to ratify the meet and confer agreement.
