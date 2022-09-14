The Beeville City Council is now working to submit a grand application to Game Time for new playground equipment at Klipstein Park.
According to John Benson, the city manager for Beeville, there are two playground structures that have been in use for many years. Benson stated that the entire structure needs to be removed for safety reasons. The grant will provide funding to then replace the playground structures.
According to a representative of Game Time, the structures at Klipstein park has been “loved to death.” The constant usage of the playground structures necesitates the removal and replacement of the structures through this potential grant. The surface of the structures have fallen out of compliance.
Game Time provieds grants to supply many different structures, including play structures and shade structures.
The representative gave his opinion during the meeting, stating that Beeville is likely to receive the grant.
The City Council showed concern for accesability for disabled children. The representative noted that the equipment is designed with accesability in mind.
Beeville Mayor Brian Watson asked if Game Time did dog parks as well. The representative rseponded that they did, eliciting a pleased reaction from the City Council.
In other news, the City Council discussed and took action on the following items:
Recognized Dena Hernandez obtaining the International Public Management Association for Human Resources prefessional certification.
Held a public hearing regarding the proposed zone change to 710 S. St. Mary’s St from highway and secondary commercial district to second first family dwelling district. No public comments were made.
Approved an ordinacne to rezone the property located at 710 S. St. Mary’s Street.
Tabled the acceptance of a donation of equipment for Klipstein Park from the Beeville Lion’s Club, as the donated items had not been delivered to the Beeville Lion’s Club.
Accepted the proposed Bee County Appraisal District’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget. According to Watson, there was an approximate $43,000 increase. According to Deb Castaldo, the deputy chief appraiser at the Bee County Appraisal District, this increase is due to an expected increase in legal spending. This increase is expected, as previous budgets have noted an upward trend in legal spending from the Bee County Appraisal District.
Approved the regional mitigation program from the Coastal Bend Council of Government.
Approved a resolution amending Beeville’s investment policy and strategy.
Approved a letter of engagement between Beeville and Park Fowler & Company.
Went into a private executive session to deliberate on seeking counsel on appointing members to the Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation and a potential real estate purchase.
Tabled the appointing of members to the Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation.
Tabled action on the potential real estate purchase.
