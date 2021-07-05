Three of the five council members were treated to a special presentation by Michelle Trevino on behalf of the Main Street Department at the Beeville City Council meeting June 8.
Michelle Trevino spoke of beautification projects and plans to further revitalize the historic downtown street.
Councilman Brian Watson asked if any zoning laws were in place to prevent predatory businesses from moving in and defeating improvement efforts.
Watson also asked about “sidewalk kickouts” near restaurants, which Trevino said helped create a special atmosphere and would attract visitors.
Although Trevino did not specifically ask for funds, the council made it clear the already strained budget would not be able to help with beautification projects at this time.
However, the three councilmen did seem to enjoy the presentation and ask questions regarding the department and offered suggestions to help save downtown as well.
The council also accepted a HOT funds quarterly report presented by Tracy Florence of the Bee County Chamber of Commerce, who explained that the Texas Mile brought in the most revenue.
The next phase of developing the city’s geographic information system (GIS), which maps the wastewater collection system is now underway as well thanks to the council who approved to continue project efforts.
“I think this is a great project,” said Watson. “I wish we would’ve had something like this years ago because it’s going to help a lot.”
The system will help the city, BAP and BDA with development purposes.
The fee from SAM LLC for the sanitary sewer GPS mapping will cost $82,985, which was included in the current budget.
The council also approved the second reading of an agreement plan between the Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation and the D’Ville Partners LLC to redevelop property located at 2403 N. St. Mary’s St.
After approving the much anticipated long-range community plan at the May 11 meeting, the council has now approved the formation of the comp plan advisory committee.
Mayor Francisco Dominguez Jr. suggested including different members of the community to get a better representation of the city with well rounded input.
The proposed committee will include members of city council, city boards and commission, CBS, BISD, BDA, BAP, chamber of commerce, community businesses and health advocates.
The council also approved use of the football and baseball fields by the city’s youth sports association pending a scheduled time frame.
Councilman Michael Willow II suggested requiring clean up if fees were going to be waived to help keep the fields in shape for another team’s use.
A bid from G & G Electric was awarded for work to the golf cart storage building located at the John C. Beasley Golf Course.
A bid from TLC Construction LLC General Contracting for $10,755.59 was also awarded for reconstruction and repairs to the front and rear entrances to the club house at the same golf course.
Due to a recent influx of pop-up parades and street closures, the city authorized the city manager to approve the events within the city limits.
A form is also being created to help the process move along in case councilmen cannot meet and approve within a timely manner.
Accounts and purchases were also approved including new equipment and services by the police department.
Chief Robert Bridge said radio upgrades were urgently needed due to current equipment no longer being supported by their programs and requiring an upgrade.
The department has also begun polygraph testing for initial applicants.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•