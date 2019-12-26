City Council votes to end dispute with Corpus Christi over water fee

BEEVILLE – City councilmen voted on Nov. 25 to end a dispute amicably between the City of Beeville and the City of Corpus Christi over charges for raw water.
City Manager Joe B. Montez said that Corpus Christi decided to charge other cities that take raw water from the Nueces River and its reservoirs in the Coastal Bend an additional five cents per 1,000 gallons of water it takes from the river near Swinney Switch.
Beeville was one of several cities required to pay the fee to be used toward providing additional sources for water in the Coastal Bend.
Although cities like Beeville, Alice, Mathis and Three Rivers receive no benefit from the facilities like the Mary Rhodes II Pipeline and one from Lake Texana, Corpus Christi has been requiring them to help pay for those systems.
Corpus Christi started charging Beeville the five cents per 1,000 gallons in 2010, but the city put the money in escrow rather than pay it because Corpus Christi had not amended the contract it had with the Beeville Water Supply District for the purchase of water from the river.
Corpus Christi agreed to forgive the $162,000 Beeville had withheld since then. Montez said that would cover the money Beeville has spent on its cases filed with the Texas Public Utility Commission and in district court action.
Montez explained this week that the city has agreed to begin paying Corpus Christi the five cents per 1,000 gallons of water it is taking from the river and to pay a total of $255,201.29 Corpus Christi says it is owed for providing raw water to the BWSD.
However, Montez said the five cents per 1,000 gallons must be spent on exploration and development of additional water sources for the cities using water from the Nueces River.
Corpus Christi agreed that none of the money derived from the five cents per 1,000 gallons will be used to pay for existing debt or for operation and maintenance of the current system.
The BWSD has maintained a contract with the City of Corpus Christi allowing it to purchase surface water since the 1980s.
Water from the river is pumped to the George P. Morrill, I Water Treatment Plant at Swinney Switch where it is treated and then sent to storage tanks in the city.
In other business, the council voted to:
— Provide $10,000 toward the operation of the Court Appointed Special Advocates program in Bee County.
— Enter into an agreement with Petpoint for the provision of services.
— Postpone action on the appointment of a representative on the Bee County Appraisal District board of directors.
— Approve a provision of a contract agreement between the city and Oaks Construction Company, allowing for termination, delays and liquidated damages for convenience.
— Approve a list of recommendations from City Attorney Frank Warner concerning proposed changes to the city charter.
— Authorize the city to pay an additional $33,712.50 for seal coating this year on 8,990 square feet of parking lots within Veterans Memorial Park.
Montez said the company is being asked to seal coat parking lots at the John C. Beasley Municipal Golf Course and at the Little League and softball complexes.
— Allow the city to make a final payment of $87,944.01 to Beck Bros., for building a concrete sidewalk from just north of the parking lot by the Gasthaus Berliner Bear Restaurant to the campus of Coastal Bend College.
The council went into executive session to discuss the contract agreement with the city manager.
Although the council took no action, Montez said the council had agreed to extend his contract an additional 90 days. Montez’s contract currently is scheduled to continue until the end of February.
