The Beeville Police Department is joining forces with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s emergency management office to develop a mobile app.
The emergency management office currently offers emergency notifications via text message. But, Mike Willow, the former emergency management coordinator who recently was reassigned to spearhead the county’s COVID-19 response, said during the Jan. 12 Beeville City Council meeting, “There are more people who have apps than who have signed up for emergency notifications.”
It is unknown yet whether the app will replace the emergency notifications, he said.
Police Chief Robert Bridge said the app will have more interactive capabilities, allowing the three agencies to send and receive messages.
“Many people now depend strictly on their phone more than any other mechanism,” he said.
Users also will be able to anonymously submit tips about crimes and call police directly.
“We cannot be everywhere at all times,” Bridge said. “We depend on the public to be the eyes and ears of the department.”
Willow said the app, for which the initial funding comes from Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act money, does not replace the county’s current 911 system. He said after the first year, it is estimated that the app will cost $7,995 – split between the three agencies – to maintain.
Also during the meeting, the council voted to authorize the Beeville Water Supply District to issue approximately $7 million in unlimited tax bonds to fund improvements to the city’s water system.
In other business, the council approved two recommendations from the city’s traffic safety commission. The first is the addition of a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Polk and East Jones streets.
The second is the conversion of a stretch of Madison Avenue, from U.S. Highway 59 to Cleveland Street into a one-way street. On or about Feb. 1, all traffic traveling the four-block stretch will flow north.
The council also:
• Appointed City Manager John Benson and Mayor Pro Tem Benny Rey Puente to represent the city on the Coastal Bend Council of Governments board;
• Approved a $15,000 request for financial assistance from hotel/motel tax proceeds from the Bee County Junior Livestock & Homemakers Show kick off Jan. 15-16;
• Approved a $35,000 request for financial assistance from hotel/motel tax proceeds from the Texas Mile event March 26-28.