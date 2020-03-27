Bee County residents are being told to shelter at home from 11:59 p.m. Saturday through 11:59 p.m. April 8.
This is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Exceptions to this order are those needing to perform essential activities, governmental function or to operate an essential business, according to the order signed Friday evening.
Some essential activities noted in this order, signed by County Judge Trace Morrill and Mayor Francisco Dominguez Jr., included obtaining medical supplies, visiting a doctor or going outside but still maintaining the six-feet social distance.
All business operating within the county, except essential businesses, such as gas stations and grocery stories are required to “cease activities at facilities located within Bee County.” Employees will still be allowed to work from home.
Restaurants may continue to provide drive-through services.
Attached is the order issued by the city and county.