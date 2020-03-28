City, County limiting all crowds to no more than 10

BEEVILLE – County and city officials have issued a joint declaration of disaster because of the spread of a coronavirus known as COVID-19.
Two cases are unconfirmed in Goliad County. No confirmed cases have been reported in Bee County as of Friday morning.
Mike Willow, emergency manager, said, “At the present time, the state of Texas has 19 counties that have patients that are being treated for the virus. Bee County is not one of them.
“The county has taken precautions starting in January when the first outbreak was mentioned to the public.”
Businesses, county jail, hospital staff, the college and schools are all ensuring that door handles and all surfaces are cleaned much more frequently.
Some businesses are even offering special times for seniors to shop — the most susceptible population to death from this virus.
“We are in constant contact with the state of Texas, the Center for Disease Control and the Federal Department of State Health Services, every day at 4 o’clock in the afternoon,” Willow said during a court meeting Wednesday, March 18. “We have teleconferences explaining where we’re at and what we’re doing.
“The number of people infected with this virus is going to rise and that will be in part to the availability of testing.
“We just started mass testing throughout the state of Texas,” Willow said. “Our numbers are going increase because we are going to identify the people that need to be helped and quarantined.
“And so you will see a rise.
“And that might be tremendous.
“But we expect that. We’re not trying to cause anybody concern. It’s going to happen. We’re going to get a rise.”
Both County Judge Trace Morrill and city Mayor Francisco Dominguez Jr. signed an updated order Thursday which limits people in a gathering to no more than 10.
“These are issues that we’re taking seriously,” said Morrill.
This same order recommends using drive-thru and delivery options at restaurants and avoiding nursing homes.
“Pick up the phone and call before you decide you want to reach out to somebody,” Morrill said during the Wednesday meeting. “Hopefully the toiletry shortage issues affecting every jurisdiction statewide and probably nationwide, will taper off.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.