City, county sales tax reports show improvement

AUSTIN – The latest report on sales and use tax rebates to cities and counties had positive news for Beeville and Bee County.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s staff reported that the city received $334,086.66 from his office for November.
That was an increase of 3.15 percent from the $323,881.49 the city received at this time last year.
Since January the comptroller’s office had sent $3,732,633.61 to Beeville in rebates on sales taxes collected by businesses within the city.
That is an increase of 5.17 percent compared to the $3,549,005.13 the city forwarded to the city by this time in 2018.
Bee County’s rebate on the half-cent sales tax collected here came to $136,219.19 for an increase of 8.3 percent.
Last year at this time the county received a $125,778.75 rebate from Hegar’s office.
This year the county has seen its total rebates increase by 10.72 percent from the $1,403,262.93 received by this time in 2018 to the $1,553,782.77 received so far this year.
Statewide, Hegar reported that sales tax revenue came to $3.18 billion in November. That was an increase of 6.2 percent more than received last November.
The comptroller reported that wholesale trade, construction and restaurant sectors saw the most growth in sales tax collections.
During the same period, collections in oil and gas mining declined since last year.
Taxes collected on motor vehicle sales and rentals came in at $422.3 million, reflecting an increase of 4.2 percent from November 2018.
Motor fuel taxes were up by 5.1 percent to $327.3 million.
Natural gas production taxes totaled $119.6 million, showing a decline of 33.1 percent from this time last year, and oil production taxes came in at $344.4 million. That was a decline of 1.8 percent.
Sales taxes are collected by the businesses making the sales and reported to the comptroller’s office monthly or quarterly.
The percentage of sales taxes levied by cities, counties, public transportation providers and special taxing entities is then rebated by Hegar’s office.