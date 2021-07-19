Every year, the Bee County Appraisal District presents their proposed budget for the following year to about 20 different taxing authorities.
As the 2022 budget appeared on agendas throughout the county, it was met with disapproval from multiple entities.
City council did not approve the budget at the June 22 regular meeting and members expressed confusion and objection.
Councilman Eric Holland and Brian Watson said they deserved more of an explanation as to why the budget increased so much and would not approve it until they had a better understanding of the expenses.
County commissioners met at a special called meeting on June 28 and also disapproved of the budget stating that they wanted more than a single sheet of paper to explain why there was a 7% increase, when the state mandates nothing more than 3.5% without voting.
County Judge Trace Morrill immediately recommended disapproval and pointed out high jumps in many areas that he did not agree with, such as raises, which was a proposed $19,010 alone.
A few days later at a Coastal Bend College Board of Trustees workshop meeting, members also did not approve the proposed budget.
Chief Appraiser Patricia Davis, who brings over 40 years of experience to the county, said no issues were ever brought to her attention and was shocked about the response to the proposed budget.
“We were not informed about being on the agendas,” said Davis. “We would have been there to answer any questions or explain the reasonable hikes in expenses we are anticipating based on the work we have been handling and protestors we are dealing with.”
Davis said as of July 7 she had not received a resolution from the city council and did not even know they had disapproved the budget.
“Yes, the board did include a 3% raise increase,” said Davis. “But the majority of that is where we created a salary reserve for the temporary help we have had to hire because we have been bombarded with complaints and lawsuits.
“I’m not sure what the problem is because we give them more value each year, we didn’t have anything dramatic and honestly, I don’t even know what their complaints are because they didn’t say anything to me.”
Davis said she received documentation from the county and CBC vetoing the budget only.
According to Section 6.06 of the Texas Tax Code, “If governing bodies of a majority of the taxing units entitled to vote on the appointment of board members adopt resolutions disapproving a budget and file them with the secretary of the board within 30 days after its adoption, the budget does not take effect, and the board shall adopt a new budget within 30 days of the disapproval.”
The code also states the board shall complete its hearings, make any amendments to the proposed budget and finally approve a budget before Sept. 15.
According to their web site, the Bee CAD appraises property for ad valorem taxation of the following authorities: Bee County, Bee Groundwater District, Beeville ISD, Beeville Water District, Central Emergency Service District No.1, City of Beeville, Coastal Bend College, Mathis ISD, North Bee County ESD No. 2, Pawnee ESD No. 3, Pawnee ISD, Pettus ISD, Pettus Municipal Utility District, Refugio ISD, Skidmore-Tynan ISD, South Bee County ESD No. 4 and Three Rivers ISD.
The budget proposed an increase of just over a $63,000 in expenses, including a $4,500 increase concerning benefits, a $5,000 increase for attorney fees and legal expenses, a $10,000 spike for contract work and mapping, as well as other rises in supplies and training.
“I need to train my employees so they don’t make the same mistakes that were made in the past and they can help our customers better,” said Davis. “That’s why we had to redo our maps in the first place. I’m trying to fix things and follow state mandates that have changed about postage and mailing.
“We’re doing the best job we can with what we have. They have other sources of revenue like sales tax. We don’t. It’s been a bad year for all of us but our workload hasn’t stopped or slowed down.”
•arivera@mysoutex.com•