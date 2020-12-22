City doles out $45K in small business grants

Nine organizations will feel a little less angst from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the Beeville City Council.
At its Dec. 8 meeting, the council unanimously voted approve the expenditure of $45,000 as part of its third phase of small business grants. Michelle Clark Treviño of Beeville Main Street said some of the business and nonprofit recipients had received money in previous rounds but were eligible again.
Those awarded $5,000 each included:
• Bee County Chamber of Commerce
• Joe Barnhart Bee County Library
• STX Trophies
• Quick Silver
• Gonzales Trucking
• VFW Post No. 9170
• Little Piggy Parties
• Gasthaus Berliner Bear
• Bella’s Cottage
Also during the meeting, the council amended its policy related to how it spends hotel occupancy tax funds. The council now will be allowed to exceed the $15,000 cap on money spent to support an event if organizers can provide an economic impact study demonstrating that a previous event had a positive return on investment.
The action follows a discussion in October with the organizers of the Texas Mile prior to its return. While the council knew the event had been successful during its previous stint in Beeville, the parameters of its policy prohibited allocating more than $15,000 for the event. With the amendment, and the October event having had a 126-percent return on investment according to City Manager John Benson, councilmen can decide to increase the city’s support for Texas Mile’s spring 2021 event.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a five-year contract with the Bee County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, pending review and approval by City Attorney Frank Warner
• Approved the chamber of commerce’s fiscal year 2021 budget
• Authorized the $149,900 purchase of a 2019 demo rescue truck for the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department from Woodbury, Georgia-based Custom Truck and Body Works.