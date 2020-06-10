BEEVILLE – The Beeville City Council has agreed to spend approximately $120,000 on bonus pay for city employees who worked during the COVID-19 emergency.
The council, at its May 26 meeting, voted to grant each employee a $2-per-hour bonus for hours worked from March 15-May 30. Finance Director Kristine Horton said the bonus will be calculated against regular hours, straight time, compensatory time and overtime worked. However, bonus pay would not be given for vacation, jury duty and Family Medical Leave Act hours.
During the discussion, Horton and City Manager John Benson also gave the council an update on the municipal budget in light of the disruption brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The general fund is expected to take a hit because of sales tax,” Horton said.
Benson added, “Sales tax is currently down 6 percent for the year, that includes January to March.”