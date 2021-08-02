Animal control officers will soon be enforcing a new ordinance which prevents animals from being tethered without a three-point pulley system or in extreme weather conditions.
Ordinance 2388 was approved and accepted on July 13 during a city council meeting where councilmen expressed their support for the animal control department and their concern for animals in unsafe conditions.
“This has been a long time coming,” said Animal Control Administrator Lupez Valdez III. “It’s time for us to start being stricter. The ordinance allows us to enforce the rules with citations and fines because enough is enough. We are going to make sure people take care of their pets.”
Valdez said there will be a 90-day “grace period” before he and his officers begin issuing citations.
The department will also be using the 90 days to educate the city on the new ordinance rules and procedures as well as acceptable ways of tethering their animals.
“We have already begun explaining the aerial trolley set up to people and they have started to make those changes,” said Valdez. “If you are going to tie your dog up, they need to have a doghouse, water, food, shade and they can’t be outside between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The tethering allows them to move around and get exercise.”
Valdez said he prefers fenced in areas so that the animals can run around freely.
Pet owners with a fenced in area are not required to tether their animals.
Municipal court officials are currently working out exact fine amounts for these new violations.
Amendments were also made to impoundment rules and procedures including the power for officers to impound any unrestrained animals creating a public nuisance.
Notice will be provided to owners of the seizure, which includes information for retrieval.
“At the very least, the animal needs to have a rabies tag when we pick them up,” said Valdez. “If they cannot provide proof of rabies vaccination, they will be fined. If it happens a second time, they will be required to purchase a microchip.”
Owners are liable for all fees whether they decide to claim their pets or abandon them at the shelter as well.
“We get calls all day about dogs running loose,” said Raquel Martinez, animal control adoption and rescue coordinator. “When it’s time for the owners to claim their pets, they are upset and rude and want to know why we didn’t pick up everyone else’s dog. Maybe if everyone focused on their own pets, we wouldn’t have these problems to begin with.”
Officers said it is frustrating when owners do not want to pay fines and ask to have their dog put down instead.
“People need to take care of their pets better,” said Valdez. “Either you’re responsible or you’re not. It’s that simple. Take care of your pets or don’t have pets.”
Officers Valdez, Martinez and Rhiannon Isbell said they have worked with a number of families in town when they notice an unhealthy animal.
“I visited a family almost every other day for a dog that was in severe condition to help feed it,” said Isbell. “We even used our donation funds to buy a doghouse because so many people reported the dog tied to the fence in the rain for multiple days freezing. Finally, they surrendered the dog and we found an amazing family for him. It’s not fair to them.”
For more information contact animal control officers at 361-799-9848.
“A proper doghouse and tethering system might seem like an inconvenience,” said Valdez. “But trust me, that’s going to be a lot cheaper than the citation and impound fees.”
